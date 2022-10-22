ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith takes trips with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jada Pinkett Smith is here for it

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago
It would be some people’s worse nightmare if their partner took trips alone with their exes, but Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t one of those people. On Wednesday, the Red Table Talk host welcomed Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, as a guest, revealing that she’s totally comfortable with them going on trips alone.

Zampino and Will were married from 1992 to 1995, during which they welcomed their son Trey Smith. “With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife,” she said on the show. “We came together to have Trey, it took the two of us to make him but then we shifted.”

“You guys really enjoy each other,” Jada responded. Country singer Jana Kramer was also a special guest on the episode and she asked the question that most people were wondering, “Does that ever get under your skin?”

Without missing a beat, the host said, “never” adding that they even go on business trips together alone. “They take trips, I’m not there. They do their thing,” Jada explained.

While the 51-year-old clarified they are “not together romantically,” she said if he has work trips, like a book tour, and his mom and sister are going, “it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time though.”

Since it’s a concept that could be hard to wrap your brain around, she made sure to clarify, “We’re not having trouble, everyone.” “Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor.”

Jada and Will married in 1997, two years after he divorced Zampino. While at the time, Jada thought their relationship was over with the divorce, she said proudly, “This woman is a part of this family.“

