Nazareth football gets balanced offensive attack, beats Whitehall 35-7

Nazareth's Sonny Sasso runs with the ball against Whitehall in an EPC South Conference game Friday at Whitehall High School. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

If the District 11 6A championship game scheduled for Nov. 18 returns to Whitehall High School where it was held the last two years, Nazareth will feel right at home should it earn a spot in the finals.

The Blue Eagles will feel especially at home in the end zones.

They found themselves there often Friday with an offensive spectacle that featured more than 430 yards on offense, three touchdown passes by Sonny Sasso, and another run for a score by Sasso.

And when Sasso went to the sideline briefly with an injury, Chris Bugbee came in and threw a TD pass on his first throw of the night.

Nazareth won its fourth in a row and moved closer to clinching the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South title and a home game in the first round of the upcoming District 11 6A tournament Friday with a dominant 35-7 win over host Whitehall.

“It was a team effort tonight,” said Blue Eagles coach Tom Falzone. “Offensively, we made one mistake with an interception into coverage, but we had a balance of run and pass and that was huge. We’re going to need that going forward because at times teams are going to play coverage on us and we have to run and then other times they’re going to load the box and we’re going to have to throw it when that happens.”

The Zephyrs, who raised eyebrows with earlier wins over Parkland and Allentown Central Catholic, couldn’t pull off another upset and fell to 5-4.

“They’re good and at the same time we didn’t play very well either,” said Whitehall coach Matt Senneca. “We knew we’d have to play pretty much a perfect game to stay with them and we didn’t do that. That’s probably the most complete team in the league offensively and defensively. They can hurt you running the ball or passing it and all they need is a step or two and they can turn it into a big play.”

Sasso shook off his second interception of the season on his team’s first possession to complete 14 of 19 passes for 217 yards. Collin Wells gained 116 yards on 13 carries and Nazareth had more than 200 yards both on the ground and in the air.

“That one pass was a stupid pass, a bad mistake,” Sasso said. “I probably should have taken off on that one. It was a mistake on my part.”

A state wrestling champ who’s considered one of the toughest guys in local football, Sasso doesn’t injure easily. But he went out for a few plays

“I hit my funny bone on like two plays in a row and I couldn’t move my fingers, so I had to come out because I couldn’t handle the snap, but it’s all right.”

On his one pass, Bugbee, who handles all of the kicks for Nazareth, got a kick out of hitting Mason Kuehner for a touchdown pass.

Kuehner, a talented junior who said on social media that he’s headed to Wake Forest Saturday for the Demon Deacons game against Boston College on a campus visit, showed again why he’s Division I material with six receptions for 122 yards and two scores, including an 80-yarder from Sasso earlier in the second quarter.

Nolan Lobb had four catches for 70 yards and two TDs.

“Those guys are my boys,” Sasso said. “They are all great receivers; they’re all athletes. Those two guys, Kuehner and Lobb, they’re different. You need to be really skilled to keep up with them.”

Wells, who wasn’t targeted to be the team’s featured back at the start of the season, had his biggest night. Nazareth’s expected starter, Michael Bonsignore, was injured in the team’s first game of the season against Dieruff, but the Blue Eagles have been able to press on with a potent ground attack.

“This was my first game over 100 yards,” Wells said, after going 500 yards for the season. “Teams are going to prepare a lot for our passing game and will drop guys into coverage. Tonight we got a big push and I was making the right reads and hitting the hole. I think we came together as a team and played really well. We’re clicking at the right time.”

Since committing five turnovers in a 45-35 loss to Freedom on Sept. 17, the Blue Eagles have done a good job of taking care of the ball and getting big plays with it.

Nazareth has also done a quality job on defense and would have had its third shutout of the season were it not for a 92-yard lightning strike of a run by Whitehall’s Nigel Linton.

But the rest of the Zephyrs offense was limited to 162 yards and one of the league’s top passing attack managed just 54 yards on seven completions.

“LInton is an amazing back; an all-league performer and he’s going to get his,” Falzone said. “He’s so explosive. But we regrouped after he hit that big on us and I think we contained him for the most part. Trey [Dogmanits] is a great quarterback for them and he distributes the ball well. But our defense did a nice job.”

What’s next

Whitehall travels to unbeaten Northampton in the renewal of the Cement Belt Rivalry.

Zephyrs coach Matt Senneca gave a fiery speech to his team in the postgame huddle on the field, imploring his kids to put this one behind them and to start getting ready for Northampton which figures to be one of the best games of Week 10 of the EPC season.

Northampton beat Whitehall 7-0 last year and there was a postgame skirmish. The Kids-Zephs series has had four straight games decided by seven points or less.

Nazareth, meanwhile, travels to Easton. Both teams will be playing in their respective district tournaments the weekend of Nov. 4-5.

Did you know?

Nazareth has played Whitehall more times than any other opponent. The Blue Eagles still trail in the series 37-34-3 but have won four in a row and five of the previous six.

Scoring Summary

Nazareth 7 - 14 - 14 - 0 — 35

Whitehall 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 — 7

FIRST QUARTER

N: Sonny Sasso 2 run (Chris Bugbee kick) 2:17

SECOND QUARTER

N: Mason Kuehner 80 pass from Sasso (Bugbee kick), 5:49

W: Nigel Linton 92 run (Cole Richards kick), 5:23

N: Kuehner 8 pass from Bugbee (Bugbee kick), 1:48

THIRD QUARTER

N: Nolan Lobb 43 pass from Sasso (Bugbee kick), 8:56

N: Lobb 17 pass from Sasso (Bugbee kick), 3:20

Individual Stats

RUSHING

Nazareth (37-208): Collin Wells 13-116; Ned Bendekovits 8-40; Sonny Sasso 7-28, TD; Porter Sussick 3-14; Mason Kuehner 2-4; Chris Bugbee 1-9; Nathan Baker 1-10; Logan Strucke 1-(-6); Peyton Falzone 1-(-7);

Whitehall (34-200): Nigel Linton 9-137, TD; Trey Dogmanits 5-(-22); Jermel Mumford 13-64; Mason Delvalle 7-21.

PASSING

Nazareth: Sasso 14-19-1, 217 yards, 3 TDs; C. Bugbee 1-2, 8 yards, TD; Peyton Falzone 0-2-0.

Whitehall: Dogmanits 7-19-0, 54 yards.

RECEIVING

Nazareth: Kuehner 6-124, 2 TD; Logan Hilarczyk 3-21; Nolan Lobb 4-69, 2 TDs; Frankie Mroz 2-11.

Whitehall: Braden Bashore 3-13; Aiden Parvel 2-23; Nigel Linton 1-9; Jack Kocher 1-9.

