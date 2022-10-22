ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police closed off parts of Calhoun Street after a shooting in Clifton overnight. Officials say at least one person was shot and arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital by car. Authorities say the shooting happened next to the University of Cincinnati in an area many students frequent.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Millvale shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday in Millvale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man, woman identified after murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday. Samantha Bowling, 30, died from gunshot wounds at a home on Rockford Drive in Hamilton, the coroner concluded from the autopsy. Pedro Julio Corcino, 31, died from self-inflicted...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man hospitalized, woman in custody after Madisonville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was taken to UC Medical Center, and a woman is in custody after a shooting took place in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati officers at the scene. Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Erie Avenue for the report of a shooting around 11 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -An 18-year-old was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Kevin Drohan with the Newport Police Department. Drohan says officers were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 3 p.m. for shots fired. Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on 10th and Isabella Streets.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting on Elberon Avenue in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Jamison. He was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Victim dies after shooting in Lockland, deputies say

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died following a shooting in Lockland Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they identified the victim as 20-year-old Treshawn Smith. According to Lockland Police Chief Chris Bundren officers arrived to the scene of Elm St. and W. Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

One driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one driver in Greene Township on Monday. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 73 a little before 9 a.m., according to troopers. Bruggeman was driving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH

