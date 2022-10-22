ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
msn.com

China names Xi Jinping loyalists for core leadership group

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...
The Independent

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party.Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad. Washington accused Beijing this month of trying to undermine U.S. alliances, global security and economic rules. Activists says Xi’s government wants to deflect criticism of abuses by changing the U.N.'s definition of human rights.Xi says “the world system is broken and China has answers,” said William Callahan of...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
BBC

China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Axios

Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
SFGate

