The most powerful man in China since Mao: Xi Jinping is on the brink of total power
This week in Beijing, Xi Jinping will preside over one of his country’s great shows of political theatre and seal a long-planned political triumph, consolidating his power and extending his rule. The Chinese Communist party is poised to formally hand Xi another five years as party boss, and therefore...
Live broadcast shows former Chinese president being abruptly escorted out of the Communist Party Congress closing ceremony
Footage shows China's ex-president Hu Jintao, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, being removed from the 20th Party Congress closing ceremony.
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping calls for military growth as Communist Party congress opens
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the Communist Party congress by calling for military growth and more restrictive COVID-19 measures. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
Xi's broken almost all norms: CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
China names Xi Jinping loyalists for core leadership group
Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...
Xi Jinping's third term chairman of China's Communist Party confirmed
China's Communist party confirmed Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term, meaning he now has more power than any other Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party.Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad. Washington accused Beijing this month of trying to undermine U.S. alliances, global security and economic rules. Activists says Xi’s government wants to deflect criticism of abuses by changing the U.N.'s definition of human rights.Xi says “the world system is broken and China has answers,” said William Callahan of...
Xi Jinping's party is just getting started
Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Xi Jinping chooses ‘yes’ men over economic growth in politburo purge
China’s president doubles down on ruling for life, excluding potential future leaders or factional rivals
Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
