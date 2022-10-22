Read full article on original website
Medal of Honor recipient visits Bangor for veterans housing groundbreaking (PHOTOS)
The noon church bells Saturday had quieted at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran across Broadway in Bangor, but the traffic noise continued to surround a vacant lot in the Slate Belt community. In a corner of the lot, once home to Bangor Elementary Center before it was torn down three decades ago,...
Pa. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of soldier, 17, killed in Korean War and recently identified
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that all United States and commonwealth flags fly at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 22, in honor of a soldier killed in the Korean War and only recently identified. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 22 for U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J....
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown car meet honors baby's life, family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.
WFMZ-TV Online
Service member killed, 3 others hurt in crash involving military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap
A service member was killed in a crash between two military vehicles Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County. One service member died and three others were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania National Guard. The name of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown held its 8th annual Haunts on High Street
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- An annual fall tradition returned to Pottstown Saturday afternoon. The community's Halloween Parade made its way through the downtown area. There were lots of colorful costumes, decorated vehicles, and band music to entertain all those who came out. The parade finished up the borough's Eighth Annual Haunts...
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A standoff with police in Jim Thorpe came to an end Monday morning. It started around 6 p.m. Sunday on Center Avenue. It finally ended around 1 a.m. Monday. "Just walk toward me, toward the sound of my voice. There you go. Now turn around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Charter high school for arts in Bethlehem evacuated after student made threat, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Bethlehem Police Department on Monday afternoon said a 17-year-old student at the Lehigh Valley Charter School for the Arts made the threat which led to an evacuation earlier in the day. It referred the case to Northampton County’s juvenile probation department, a new Facebook post said. The teenager’s case involves terrorist threats and false reports to law enforcement, police said. They will not identify the student.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fall festivities held at Berks County fairgrounds
It was a celebration of the season in Berks County. The Berks County Fair Fall Fest was held Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Bern Township. People got to check out farm animals, antique tractors and go for a hayride. Kids participated in activities like apple-stacking, and many enjoyed a...
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say
A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities investigate deadly skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, N.J.
State and federal authorities are investigating a deadly skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Officials said it happened in the area of the Alexandria Field Airport in Alexandria Township Friday afternoon. State Police said the skydiver who fell to his death was 37-year-old Brandon Jackson of Troy, Michigan. The...
