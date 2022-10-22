Jason Kelce hypes up Phillies crowd with Phanatic in 5th inning

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO