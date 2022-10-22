Jason Kelce hypes up Phillies crowd with Phanatic in 5th inning
Jason Kelce continues to cement his legacy as one of Philadelphia's favorite all-time athletes.
After the fifth inning of Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Friday, the Eagles' veteran center appeared on the field with the Phanatic, pumping up the jam-packed Citizens Bank Park crowd and chugging a beer. The Phillies -- playing their first NLCS home game since 2010 -- entered the sixth inning with a 3-2 lead.
