Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
Here’s what inspired Chiefs players in the halftime locker room vs. 49ers
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best impression of a teammate during his postgame interview at Levi’s Stadium.
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
‘He’s not going to be the savior’: George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan vocal on starting Christian McCaffrey era 0-1
The San Francisco 49ers were completely outmatched by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It was the 49ers’ first game with Christian McCaffrey on the field following the blockbuster trade earlier in the week. Many expected a big offense performance from the 49ers on Sunday. However, the team looked...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch talk Christian McCaffrey trade ahead of 49ers-Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters on Friday, discussing the team's trade for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of its Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey expected to play around 20 snaps in his 49ers debut, per report
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday, and it appears that he will be fairly involved in the proceedings. According to FOX Sports, McCaffrey has been schooling on the game plan and is expected to play around 20 snaps, though he could play more depending on how things go. A previous report from ESPN indicated that the Niners had a package of plays prepared for McCaffrey, who was acquired on Thursday in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.
