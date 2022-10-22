Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential
IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Could Generate A Hefty Wealth For Early Investors, Like Solana And Shiba Inu Did In 2021
The digital currency environment has become increasingly competitive. Thus, keeping an eye out for new chances is crucial not to miss a thing. One such opportunity may be Oryen (ORY). Like Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) did in 2021, this new currency has the potential to provide a sizeable fortune for early investors.
CoinTelegraph
Volumes on crypto investment products drop to 2-year low: CoinShares
On Oct 24, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that digital asset investment products saw $5 million worth of cumulative outflows last week in a continuation of what it calls an “apathetic period” that began in September 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC
Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
msn.com
bitcoinist.com
China’s Crypto Industry Lives On. Here Are 3 Quotes About Its Current State
Ban or no ban, China’s crypto obsession is as strong as ever. Before the government stomped into the cryptocurrency industry, China was arguably the world’s leader. Its exchanges were the biggest and, at its heights, they controlled 70% of bitcoin’s hashrate. The ban was supposed to kill all that, but the roots were too strong. In Bloomberg’s recent “Inside China’s Crypto Scene, a Year After Sweeping Crackdown,” we learn where China’s crypto industry currently stands.
coingeek.com
Hong Kong moving in different direction toward digital assets from mainland China
Hong Kong says its policy towards digital assets is different from mainland China and is making a play to attract more investment in the sector. The city’s government disclosed its plan to allow virtual currency exchanges to offer direct investments to retail investors as part of efforts to revamp its digital economy. Allowing exchanges to offer retail investors to buy into the asset class marks a radical change from the status quo that has been in place for nearly four years.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has outlined a framework for limiting industry hacks.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 33.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired a new head of digital assets regulatory policy, less than a month after CEO Jamie Dimon told lawmakers that cryptocurrencies are "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Aaron Iovine joined the company this week as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy, reports Bloomberg, a newly created role. He was previously head of policy and regulatory for cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network writes Bloomberg.
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
decrypt.co
SEC Chair Gensler Says Crypto Is Centralized Despite Founding Principles
Crypto may have been "founded on the idea of decentralization," says Gensler, but that hasn't stopped centralization from emerging in the market. Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, took yet another shot at the crypto industry in a speech Monday, critiquing what he perceives to be the disproportionate power wielded in the sector by centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash
Bitcoin has been through a lot of hardships since its inception and investors and traders are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this year. BTC is now trading at $19,322 at the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% decrease in value for the token. This month, crypto...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ASSA GLOBAL COIN (ASGC) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ASGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. As...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange FTX To Provide $6 Million After Users Lose Millions To Phishing Attack
FTX traders lost millions worth of cryptocurrencies in an API exploit that allegedly involved crypto trading platform 3Commas. According to information shared on Twitter by crypto journalist Colin Wu, on October 19, a user of the Bahamian exchange noticed that his account was behaving suspiciously, trading DMG tokens over 5,000 times.
bitcoinist.com
TUTOR Token (TUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 21, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TUTOR Token (TUR) on October 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a decentralized tutoring protocol based on blockchain technology,...
blockchain.news
Crypto Lender Platform Freeway Suspends Trading Services, Token Tumbles
Crypto investment platform Freeway has suspended access to yield-generating lending products to its customers, the firm said on Sunday, the latest indication of stress in the cryptocurrency sector. Freeway, a crypto lending business offering interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts, announced late Sunday night that it has halted trading services for its users...
blockchain.news
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Taps VASP License in Botswana
Yellow Card, an indigenous crypto trading platform has announced that it has received the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Botswana, tapping from the country’s positive disposition to the growing cryptocurrency industry. Yellow Card said the VASP License was granted by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA)...
