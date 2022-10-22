Read full article on original website
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Feds to send money to help pay utility bills
WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ With the Federal Government
According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit
The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled Friday that the policy to cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt should be put on hold while challenges play out.
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Small Gunmakers Find Lucrative Opportunity in State Weapons Bans
NEW from THE TRACE: Guns recovered by Mexico’s military come mostly from U.S. makers. In the wake of a judge’s decision to throw out the Mexican government’s lawsuit against the gun industry, The Trace obtained data that demonstrates how American companies produce many of the weapons driving cartel violence. The data details every firearm recovered by the Mexican military between 2010 and May of 2020 — almost 125,000 weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and tens of thousands of pistols and rifles. Taken together, the numbers tell a damning story of iconic American gunmakers’ involvement in a decade of Mexican bloodshed, Champe Barton, Alain Stephens, and Steve Fisher report. Read their story here.
Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
El Paso mayor says White House asked him to not declare an emergency over migrant uptick and he agreed it wasn't necessary
El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a public meeting late last month that the White House asked the city to hold off on declaring a state of emergency over the increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border, but said he also didn't think it was necessary at that time.
The federal student loan debt relief application is now online. Here’s what you need to know
President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven for those with Pell Grants. Those income levels have to have been during 2020 or 2021.
4 key things student-loan borrowers should watch out for after applying for Biden's debt cancellation
There's more to getting Biden's student-loan forgiveness than just filling out the application. Here's what else you need to do.
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live: Steps To Apply
The Biden administration has officially launched the application process to receive federal student loan forgiveness with a beta version of the website that went live over the weekend. About eight...
U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver
Oct 21 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico.
Biden schooled for equating PPP loans with student loan handout to bash GOP: ‘Policy-illiterate talking point'
Prominent conservatives on Twitter educated President Joe Biden after he claimed that Republicans who received PPP loans for their businesses during the pandemic, and who are now critical of his student loan handout, are hypocrites. He called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others by name for this during...
