Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
news4sanantonio.com
Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community
If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed at H-E-B checkout; suspect gets away
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed Sunday as he was purchasing his groceries at the self-checkout kiosk by an unknown man at a Southwest HEB. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive at around 1:41 p.m. for a cutting in progress. Upon police arrival,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man who tried to save teen's life promotes an end to gun violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The good Samaritan that tried to save the life of 18-year-old Evan Mejia at a car meet-up last weekend is now sharing his story with KABB/WOAI. "When I was in the car, my vision left, it went black on me," says the man . "I could hear everything, but I couldn't see nothing. I felt my soul come out of my body."
news4sanantonio.com
21 years later search continues for San Antonio child, Help Us Find: Nicholas Plaza
SAN ANTONIO -- This Sunday will mark exactly 21 years since 5-year-old Nicholas Plaza was last seen. Nicholas disappeared back on October 23rd 2001. "He disappeared when he was five years of age around the Southwest Side of San Antonio, so he would be 26 years of age today, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, with the San Antonio Police Department.
news4sanantonio.com
More cyber attacks are targeting school districts
Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
news4sanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
news4sanantonio.com
One juvenile dead after unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street
SAN ANTONIO – One juvenile was shot dead after an unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street with another juvenile on the West side of town. The incident happened at W. Cesar E Chavez and S Chupaderas Street at around 10:32 p.m. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
news4sanantonio.com
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist dead, firefighters rescue another driver pinned inside car following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead and another driver had to be rescued after a major crash on the Far North Side. Police say a 63-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after colliding with a 21-year-old motorcycle rider. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday off Blanco Road...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman is dead after she was shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was pronounced dead after she was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds....
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August
SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Big time matchups in our 9th week of high school football as we enter the pivotal part of the regular season. We have all your scores and highlights!
Comments / 0