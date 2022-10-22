ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Sheriff: Motorcyclist hospitalized after driver runs red light in Ottawa Co.

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday after getting hit by a car.

Deputies responded to the intersection of the 196 Business Loop and 84 th Avenue in Zeeland Township just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a man from Zeeland was riding his motorcycle on 84 th Avenue when a woman from Zeeland ran a red light on the business loop and hit the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the motorcyclist did not get hurt.

