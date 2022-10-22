Read full article on original website
BBC
Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
Jenny Gilruth: Minimum service level transport Bill is threat to devolution
Legislative proposals to impose minimum service levels on transport networks during strikes erode devolution, Scotland’s transport minister has said.Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government will not support the Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill which aims to place restrictions on trade union industrial action.It follows numerous rail strikes in recent months as workers campaign for better pay and conditions.The Bill would mean employers could specify the number of staff required to meet an adequate service level during strikes.Specified workers who still take strike action will lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal, the proposals say.But Ms Gilruth said the Bill...
BBC
East Yorkshire driver shortage leads to reduced bus services
A shortage of drivers has led to a reduced timetable being brought in on bus services in Hull. East Yorkshire buses will be operating temporary daily service reductions planned for services 54, 56, 57, 66, 104, 105 and 154. The company said it would create more reliable services following a...
Winter of discontent looms: 15,000 ambulance staff begin vote on strike action TODAY while hundreds of workers at UK's biggest port begin fresh two-week walkout in pay row
Britain is bracing for a winter of discontent as union workers across the country, including within the healthcare system, are threatening to walk out over ongoing pay disputes. Paramedics, nurses and midwives are among the latest to vote on whether they will strike this winter as widespread discontent continues to...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
'Historic moment' as Rishi Sunak becomes first British Asian prime minister
Many Indians will be celebrating Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of South Asian origin to move into 10 Downing Street, as Hindus gather to mark Diwali.Following Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt dropping out from the race to become prime minister, Mr Sunak was the only one left in the running to replace Liz Truss.The 42-year-old cemented his place by becoming the youngest PM in UK history. His rise had made headlines in most Indian newspapers - alongside the Indian cricket team’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match late on Sunday. The Indian prime minister,...
Biden calls Rishi Sunak becoming next UK prime minister ‘a groundbreaking milestone’
President Biden on Monday called the potential for the United Kingdom to select Rishi Sunak its next prime minister “a groundbreaking milestone” during a reception to celebrate Diwali. Sunak, a former British Finance Minister, will become the country’s first leader of color and the first Hindu to serve...
Time Out Global
London train and Overground strikes in November: everything you need to know
There's more misery on the way for London commuters. And the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There will be fresh strikes for the RMT on November 3, 5, 6 and 7. On November 3 the union has confirmed this will include TfL, potentially bringing London Underground and Overground to a halt. On other strike days it's expected that only one in five trains will run nationally.
BBC
Dartford Crossing protest: Two men appear in court
Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court over a two-day protest on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge. Morgan Trowland, 39, and Marcus Decker, 33, have been charged with committing a public nuisance. Magistrates in Southend were told the bridge was blocked after two people mounted mast...
BBC
Wales NHS: Prioritise patients waiting longest - minister
The NHS in Wales needs to "speed up the process" of treating people waiting over two years for hospital treatment, the health minister said. Eluned Morgan said health boards need to prioritise the "longest waiters and they're not always doing that". There are 59,350 people waiting over two years in...
BBC
North Bristol gridlock warning over arena station delays
There are warnings of gridlock at the Bristol Arena as building work on two new train stations will not start until after the site opens. The 17,000-seat arena is due to open at Filton Airfield in 2024, while work on the stations will start in 2025. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees...
Rishi Sunak urged to scrap ‘undemocratic’ proposals to axe 2,400 laws
Charities and trade unions among those calling on new PM to shelve bill that would scrap EU-era legislation protecting workers’ rights and the environment
Phys.org
Derbyshire fossil study reveals insights into Peak District's 12 million year-old climatic past
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
BBC
Exeter Airport: 'Slow recovery after Flybe loss and Covid'
A Devon airport is seeing a "slow recovery" after Covid-19 and the loss of a main carrier, bosses have said. Exeter Airport saw a drop from nearly one million passengers in 2019 to just 27,000 at the height of the pandemic. The airport was also affected by the liquidation of...
BBC
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
