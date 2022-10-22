There's more misery on the way for London commuters. And the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There will be fresh strikes for the RMT on November 3, 5, 6 and 7. On November 3 the union has confirmed this will include TfL, potentially bringing London Underground and Overground to a halt. On other strike days it's expected that only one in five trains will run nationally.

11 HOURS AGO