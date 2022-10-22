Read full article on original website
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol would see trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland grind to a halt within 48 hours, a major haulage company has warned. Paul Jackson, from McBurney Transport, described the Irish Sea trading arrangements a "complete disaster". He was giving evidence to a House...
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year.
The Government has missed a deadline set by Boris Johnson to sign a free trade deal with India, prompting questions over the future of the negotiations under incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak.Earlier this month, Downing Street insisted there was no rush for Britain to finalise an agreement amid reports that talks with the government of Narendra Modi were close to collapse.At the time, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said negotiations were continuing despite claims that anger in New Delhi over remarks by then home secretary Suella Braverman criticising Indian migrants had put hopes of an agreement in jeopardy.When Boris...
Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
Charities and trade unions among those calling on new PM to shelve bill that would scrap EU-era legislation protecting workers’ rights and the environment
Britain may need a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is on the path to becoming the “sick man of Europe” because of Brexit, a senior finance chief has warned.Former Conservative donor Guy Hands, founder of private equity company Terra Firma, launched a scathing attack on the party.Pointing to Brexit as a key reason for economic turmoil, Mr Hands said the Tories needed to admit to “mistakes they’ve made in the last six years, which have, frankly, put this country on a path to be the sick man of Europe”.Asked if the Tory party was fit to...
After three prime ministers in as many years, where does the UK Conservative Party go next?. The immediate question of who will succeed Liz Truss as the party and the UK’s leader, after she announced she would resign just six weeks into her volatile tenure, will be answered in the next week. But while Truss’s downfall was swift, it was the culmination of years of economic and political shortsightedness — and those years weren’t just contained to Brexit. How her Conservative Party and the country overall chart a path forward is far from clear.
Goods trade is down, as is productivity, and the financial sector is also set to suffer. But will the opposition dare talk about it?
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has been told by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he must deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol if he wants to see Stormont restored.Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting to the news that the former chancellor will be the next prime minister, with the leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, Naomi Long, urging him to reform the devolved powersharing institutions.One of the pressing issues facing Mr Sunak will be the political crisis in Northern Ireland where there has been no functioning Assembly for months due to the DUP protest against the workings of...
Millions of people in the UK are struggling to pay their bills, according to the City watchdog, which said a growing proportion of the population is having trouble making ends meet. A survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid bare the impact of the cost of living crisis, saying...
MPs have launched an inquiry into the pensions market crisis that forced the Bank of England to intervene with a £65bn emergency scheme amid the chaos in financial markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. The Commons work and pensions committee said it was looking into the problems faced by...
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A curb on "dark" or off-exchange trading of shares in the European Union should be completely removed to compete better with Britain, EU documents seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Changes to medium term employment permits have been welcomed by multiple Guernsey sectors. The States Assembly agreed to extend all five-year employment permits to eight years to improve recruitment for businesses, including in education and "many other roles". Construction and hospitality businesses will be able to recruit from anywhere...
CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin has wished the UK government "well in the challenging times ahead". He said the UK was in a "time of political change and some uncertainty" as it prepared to appoint a new prime minister - its third within two months. On Monday, it...
