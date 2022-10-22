Obituary: Geraldine Scott

Funeral services for Geraldine Scott, 84, of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Reverends Trueman Davis and James Fields will be officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Ms. Scott was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Scott; her son: Joey Casey; her parents: Les and Gladys Boren; her siblings: Aileen Boren, Leldon Boren, Edsel Boren, and Mariglynn Spears. She is survived by her children: Jana Shelton(the late Eugene), Steve (Kelley) Casey, and Richard (Gina) Casey; step-children: the late Jim (Sandra) Scott, Wanda (David) Couts, Jerry (Pat) Scott, Pam (Walter) Acosta, and Keith (Phyllis) Scott; grandchildren: Christy (Mark) Putman, Adam (Molly) Shelton, Brandi (Michael) Kornegay, Nicole (Michael) Lindon, Kyle Casey, Kim (Mike) Payne, Robin Scott Campbell, Melanie (Don) Pendergrass, Ken (Donna) Meadows, Kerry (Shun) Meadows, Cindy (Virgil) Willoughby, Brian (Dana) Scott, Jeremy (Ashley) Scott, Doug (Melanie) Duke, Tyler Duke, Sandy (Dennis) Brown, Drew (Savannah) Scott, Lacey (Mike) Clementi and Blake (Dusty) Scott; great grandchildren: Travis Putman, Meredith Putman, Callie Shelton, Luke Shelton, Luke Lindon , Emmarie Lindon, Eli Willoughby, Enya Willoughby, Xiaoyun Willoughby, Emma Willoughby, Nini Willoughby, Ximi Willoughby, Erin Willoughby, Meimei Willoughby, Emily Emerson, Zak Willoughby, Zeb Willoughby, Josh Meadows, Brittany Meadows, Sophia Clementi, Cecelia Clementi, Monroe Scott, Hayden Scott, Jesse Scott, Jarrett Scott, Abigail Duke, Bridgett Duke, Amber Turner, Adam Hunt, Amber Kilgore, Alex Kilgore, Austin Kilgore, Kendra Parks, Matthew Blackmon, Kayla Scott, Dallas Clowdus, and Jayden Mcminn.