Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Geraldine Scott

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Funeral services for Geraldine Scott, 84, of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Reverends Trueman Davis and James Fields will be officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Ms. Scott was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Scott; her son: Joey Casey; her parents: Les and Gladys Boren; her siblings: Aileen Boren, Leldon Boren, Edsel Boren, and Mariglynn Spears. She is survived by her children: Jana Shelton(the late Eugene), Steve (Kelley) Casey, and Richard (Gina) Casey; step-children: the late Jim (Sandra) Scott, Wanda (David) Couts, Jerry (Pat) Scott, Pam (Walter) Acosta, and Keith (Phyllis) Scott; grandchildren: Christy (Mark) Putman, Adam (Molly) Shelton, Brandi (Michael) Kornegay, Nicole (Michael) Lindon, Kyle Casey, Kim (Mike) Payne, Robin Scott Campbell, Melanie (Don) Pendergrass, Ken (Donna) Meadows, Kerry (Shun) Meadows, Cindy (Virgil) Willoughby, Brian (Dana) Scott, Jeremy (Ashley) Scott, Doug (Melanie) Duke, Tyler Duke, Sandy (Dennis) Brown, Drew (Savannah) Scott, Lacey (Mike) Clementi and Blake (Dusty) Scott; great grandchildren: Travis Putman, Meredith Putman, Callie Shelton, Luke Shelton, Luke Lindon , Emmarie Lindon, Eli Willoughby, Enya Willoughby, Xiaoyun Willoughby, Emma Willoughby, Nini Willoughby, Ximi Willoughby, Erin Willoughby, Meimei Willoughby, Emily Emerson, Zak Willoughby, Zeb Willoughby, Josh Meadows, Brittany Meadows, Sophia Clementi, Cecelia Clementi, Monroe Scott, Hayden Scott, Jesse Scott, Jarrett Scott, Abigail Duke, Bridgett Duke, Amber Turner, Adam Hunt, Amber Kilgore, Alex Kilgore, Austin Kilgore, Kendra Parks, Matthew Blackmon, Kayla Scott, Dallas Clowdus, and Jayden Mcminn.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Howard Lee Miles

Howard Lee Miles, 70 of Haleyville, Alabama passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Howard was born on May 14, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee to Luther Riley Miles and Lilley Pearl Tidwell Miles. He loved to play music and sing. He also loved his family, especially his grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Howard is survived by his wife: Juanita Miles; son: Lee Miles; daughter: Tonya Gunter and husband Joey; grandchildren: Malachi Gunter and wife Carmella, Lily Pearl Miles Tidwell and Katie Cummins; and great grandchildren: Levi Gunter, JJ Gunter, and Matthew Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Luther Riley Miles and Lilley Pearl Tidwell Miles; and his grandchildren: Rebecca Faith Gunter and Melody Sharlene Gunter.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Saundra Kay Harbison

The Funeral Service for Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon -2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Cullman City Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harbison family. Mrs. Harbison was born Feb. 5, 1965, to Bill and Sheron Baggett Lovell.  She passed from this life on Oct. 21, 2022.  She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband: Tim Harbison; father: Billy Lovell; sister: Alesia Lovell; grandparents: Flora & Buford Baggett, Harley & Pauline Lovell; aunt: Kathryn Jeffries. Mrs. Harbison is survived by her mother: Sheron Baggett; son: Jason (Emily) Sellers; her granddaughter: Emma Sellers; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sonya DeAnne Leonard

Sonya DeAnne Leonard, 57, of Vinemont, Alabama, (previously of Holly Pond, Alabama) passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022. Sonya was born in Blount County, Alabama, to Joseph Franklin and Carol Opa Lee Waters Privett, on Jan. 28, 1965. Ms. Leonard worked many years in the farming industry. She was a chicken farmer and she loved selling fruits, vegetables, and other wares because of the many friendships she made with those who stopped to buy her goods. Sonya never met a stranger, and she was a very loving and outgoing person. Sonya also enjoyed crafting, yard sales, antiques, and going...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sandra Kay Aderhold

Ms. Sandra Kay “Sandy” Aderhold, age 67, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Sandra loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her only grandchild Connor and her only child April. Sandy had spent several years of her life living out of state and in other areas but had moved back to the Cullman area to be near her family. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond Aderhold and Julia Faye Calvert. Sandra is survived by her daughter: April Conn Cochran and grandson Connor Cochran, both of Cullman, Alabama; her brother: Gregory (Belinda) Aderhold of Montevallo, Alabama; one nephew: Seth (Blair) Aderhold; and one niece: Rosa Lee (Alex) Esseman. A chapel funeral service for Ms. Aderhold will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cullman City Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ynetta Hudson

Funeral Service for Ynetta Hudson, age 69, of Vinemont, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hudson passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Cullman, Alabama, to Jack and Jean Dollar. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Jean Dollar. Survivors include her husband: Buddy Hudson; sons: Matt (Krista) Davis and Luke Davis; stepdaughter: Shanna (Jason) Drinkard; stepsons: Joshua Hudson and Zachary Hudson; grandchildren: Jesslyn Davis, Eli Drinkard, Lucas Drinkard, Johnathan Stewart, Cash Hudson, Hallie Hudson, Reid Hudson, and Gunner Hudson; brother: Larry (Geneva) Dollar; brother-in-law: Larry (Rebecca) Hayes; and niece: Robin Dollar.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Wallace Clark

James Wallace Clark, age 83 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence. Wallace was born on March 12, 1939, in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening, and helping others.  A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home Haleyville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow. Brother Mike Jackson will officiate. Wallace is survived his wife: Fayrene Clark; son: Ricky Clark and wife Dewanda; daughters: Dorinda Purser and husband Garry, Delinda Mays, and Brenda Littrell and husband Doug; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark; brothers: Lacy Clark and Ray Clark; and sister: Hazel Rasberry.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Michael Seth Welch

Funeral Service for Michael Seth Welch, age 37, of Cullman, Alabama will be on Friday, Oct. 21,2022 at noon. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Welch passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born on Feb. 7, 1985, in the state of Kentucky. He was a graduate of West Point High School in 2003, and he received his Associates Degree from Wallace State Community College in 2005. He was employed by Welch Construction Company and was actively involved in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dan Harold Henry

Funeral Service for Dan Henry, age 78, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Welcome Baptist Church; interment in Welcome Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Daniel Harold Henry went Home to our Lord and Savior. He was born Oct. 23, 1943, to Harold and Rachel Henry. Dan was a loving husband, dad, brother, and son. He was also a loving granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He loved his family unconditionally. Dan...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Harold Ray Lewis

Harold Ray Lewis, 62 of Haleyville, formerly of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Harold was born on January 23, 1960, in Haleyville. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and playing softball, but his most favorite thing to do was playing golf. Harold also enjoyed spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be Friday at noon. Brother Danny Page will officiate. Harold is survived by his wife: Rhonda Lewis; son: Trent Lewis and his wife Tierney; stepson: Heath Lewis and his wife Kapsey; step grandchild: Henley Lewis; mother: Virgie Lewis; sister: Sue Pruett and her husband Bruce; brothers: Ronnie Lewis, Danny Lewis and Roger Lewis and his wife Deborah; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his children: Nick Lewis and Marissa Lewis; father: J.D. Lewis; brothers: Charles Edward Lewis and Ricky Lewis; and sister: Dianne Stidham.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gregory Levon Sandlin

Gregory Levon Sandlin, 58, of Vinemont entered into rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1963. Greg loved his family and Alabama football. He had a big soft spot for dogs and brought home strays from work more than once, much to the delight of his children. His favorite sayings were “God bless America,” “You smoked what?” and “Are you red eye?” Greg was the live haul manager at Forest Ingram and worked there for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of almost 28 years: Pam Sandlin; sister: Dee Ester; brother: Thomas Holley; daughters: Mallorie Sandlin and Samantha (Billy) Wilson; son: Matt (Julie) Sawtelle; grandchildren: Karry Sandlin, Remi Reisch, Riley Reisch, Gavin Wilson, Colt Wilson, Lucas Sawtelle and Eli Sawtelle; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Doris Holley; father: Attley Sandlin; stepfather: Mayo Holley and his son: Heath Sandlin. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Burial will follow in Baldwin Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin. Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Highway 69 N Cullman AL, 35058 on Oct. 23rd from 2-4 p.m.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Frances Ann Wright

Funeral service for Frances Ann Wright, age 67, of Hayden, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Mt. Vernon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wright passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born July 1, 1955, to John David and Elorna Dale. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: James Kellum; sister: Joann Kee; sister-in-law: Mattie Kellum; and brother-in-law: Hosea Kee Jr. Survivors include her husband: Phillip Wright; daughter: Ashlia Wright; sister: Barbara (Shirley Don) Helms; brothers: Thermound Kellum and Ted Dale; and a host of nieces and nephews.
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Gerard Hughes

James Gerard “Jimmy” Hughes, 84, of Cullman entered into rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1938, in Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will be said at 7:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. He is survived by his wife: Lateena Hughes; children: Brenda (Jeff) Knight, Alanna Hughes (Ramsey Etchison), Jimmy Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Brian...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Barbara Lou Kimbrell

Barbara Lou Kimbrell, age 70 of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Barbara was born on April 6, 1952, in Alabama. No services at this time. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Christy Fowler, and Cindy Walker; son: James Kimbrell; grandchildren: Brenna Cummings, Brett (Zowie) Cummings, Charles Cummings, Eugene Walker, Brian Walker, and Hayley Hunter; and great grandchildren: Nevaha Walker, and Noah J Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband: Macon Kimbrell; and parents: James A. and Minnie Lee Lawson.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Claudie Wayne Jetton

Funeral service for Rev. Claudie Wayne Jetton, 83, of Cullman will be at 12 noon, Friday, Oct. 21st, 2022, at Corinth First Congregational Methodist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.  Rev. Ronnie Jetton and Rev. Richard Roberts will officiate.  The body will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.  Visitation will be Thursday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jetton family. Rev. Jetton passed away Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Glen & Victoria Jewell Camp Jetton.  He...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Billy Joe Philyaw

Memorial service for Billy Joe Philyaw, 46, of Cullman will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21st, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Philyaw passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born May 10, 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie & Sharon Paris. Survivors include his wife: Heavin Philyaw; sons: Zane Philyaw, Codi (Destiny) Philyaw; daughters: Alexis Philyaw, Megan Philyaw, Britney (Lakota) York, Elizabeth Philyaw; brother: Bryan Boatright; several grandchildren; special friends, Candice & Jason McMullen; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Erskine Lewis McKinney

Erskine Lewis McKinney, age 88 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center. Erskine was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Franklin County, Alabama. No services at this time. Erskine is survived by his wife: Sharon McKinney; daughter: Krista McKinney; granddaughters: Ashley McKinney, and Kendall McKinney; and grandson: Shawn McKinney. He was preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Essie McKinney; and brother: Ray McKinney.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl Courtney Jr.

Carl Courtney Jr., 83, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at his home in Hanceville, Alabama.  Carl was born on March 8, 1939, in Clinton, Louisiana and was a native of Darlington, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School, class of 1956. He had a long and varied career having been a supervisor at Solvay Corporation, an owner of Courtney Terrazzo, and later a real estate agent, broker and contractor with Prairieville Properties and Carl Courtney and Associates.  Carl was a former officer of the Baton Rouge Homebuilders Association, was on the building committee for St. Jean Vianney, and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tony Moore

Tony Moore, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Tony is survived by his mother: Nancy Moore; his brothers: Kenny Wayne Moore and Kevin Lee Hyde; and his sisters: Tracy Lynn Milby and Amy Graveman. Tony was preceded in death by his son: Charles Nathaniel Moore; his father: Charles Earnest Moore; his grandparents: John and Ivelene Holmes and Paul and Lubbie (Jackie) Smith. A celebration of life visitation for Tony will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CULLMAN, AL
