Charlotte, NC

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) starts his route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy. Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

Packers Commanders Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to hand the ball off to running back AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
GREEN BAY, WI
49erswebzone

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Super Bowl aspirations: “We’re not there yet” after Christian McCaffrey trade

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with the media on Friday following the blockbuster trade that was finalized late Thursday evening. The move for McCaffrey made sense, given that the 49ers' running game had been declining this season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

