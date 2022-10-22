NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) starts his route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy. Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE...
Lucas Patrick to take over at center for Bears against Patriots
The Bears will reshuffle their struggling offensive a bit when they visit the Patriots on Monday night. Chicago will start Lucas Patrick instead of Sam Mustipher at center, Score reporter Mark Grote reported.
Packers Commanders Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to hand the ball off to running back AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Super Bowl aspirations: “We’re not there yet” after Christian McCaffrey trade
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with the media on Friday following the blockbuster trade that was finalized late Thursday evening. The move for McCaffrey made sense, given that the 49ers' running game had been declining this season...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0