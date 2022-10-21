Read full article on original website
ABC News
Adidas terminates relationship with Ye 'immediately' amid antisemitic comments
Adidas on Tuesday said it has terminated its relationship with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, immediately and will cease production of Yeezy branded products. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a press release. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
ABC News
Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy bids over $80,000 at 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter is willing to put up big money for what she wants. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was a high bidder at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala's live art auction at the Waco Theater Center in Los Angeles over the weekend, which raises funds to support the center's artistic and youth mentorship programs, according to a press release.
ABC News
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s latest eyewear ad
Meadow Walker has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the brand's newest eyewear campaign. The 23-year-old model, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is starring as the face of the luxury label's latest campaign. "There's more than one way to command attention. Make like @meadowwalker and set your...
