“Harlem” Adds Several New Actors Like Countess Vaughn & Rick Fox To Season 2 Cast

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrT4X_0iiRKqbG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTFjL_0iiRKqbG00

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Amazon Prime’s “Harlem” has added several new actors to its season 2 cast. Amongst the new crew is Countess Vaughn, Rick Fox and Rachel True join the series stars Meagan Good , Tyler Lepley and Jerrie Johnson. Read more details about their characters inside.

Deadline reported that Vaughn, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd and Lil Rel Howery will guest star on the upcoming season. While True, Courtnee Carter and Luke Forbes will join the ensemble cast as recurring characters.

True will play Aimee, who is  “the earthy, airy proprietor of a plant store in Harlem She and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) develop an unlikely friendship.”

Carter is set to portray Zoe, “a self-assured player with a history of breaking hearts” and Forbes will play Michael, a “handsome and professional” real estate agent who Quinn’s mother Patricia (Jasmine Guy) blindly tries to match Quinn (Grace Byers) up with.

Fox plays Quinn’s devoted father Phil, “a wealthy guy who enjoys having his daughter play golf with him on his birthday” Shepherd is Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) noisy, adoring mother Sonya, “who is also Angie’s biggest supporter and cheerleader.” Vaughn will play herself. Howery is Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, “a vivacious, encouraging person who is thrilled to see Angie.”

The single camera comedy stars Good, Byers, Johnson, Lepley and Shoniqua Shandai. Recurring stars in season 1 included Jasmine Guy as Patricia, Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt, Andrea Martin as Robin, Robert Ri’chard as Shawn, Juani Feliz as Isabela, Kate Rockwell as Ana and Sullivan Jones as Jameson.

The show following the four ambitious girlfriends in Harlem stole the hearts of many in its first season. It sounds like fans will be even more captivated with an elevated cast of talent joining along in their fun and adventure.

Get excited! “Harlem” returns to Amazon Prime later this year.

