Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

By Christa Wood
 2 days ago

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL
  • Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL
  • Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL
  • Texas High 23 at Nacogdoches 20- FINAL
  • Tyler High 14 at Lufkin 31- FINAL
  • Kilgore 27 at Athens 7- FINAL
  • Chapel Hill 41 at Henderson 10- FINAL
  • Palestine 32 at Lindale 57- FINAL
  • Gilmer 42 at North Lamar 6- FINAL
  • Canton 30 at Brownsboro 15- FINAL
  • Rusk 47 at Bullard 35- FINAL
  • Center 28 at Carthage 64- FINAL
  • Overton 29 at Alto 32-FINAL
  • Diboll 19 at Coldspring-Oakhurst 20- FINAL
  • Tenaha 20 at Cushing 23- FINAL
  • Hughes Springs 34 at Elysian Fields 31- FINAL
  • Colmesneil 22 at Evadale 18- FINAL
  • Grapeland 8 at Garrison 56- FINAL
  • Normangee 0 at Groveton 34- FINAL
  • Palestine Westwood 48 at Huntington 20- FINAL
  • Cayuga 28 at Italy 0- FINAL
  • Timpson 25 at Joaquin 22- FINAL
  • Carlisle 35 at Mount Enterprise 14- FINAL
  • Trinidad 12 at Oakwood 57- FINAL
  • Daingerfield 48 at Queen City 12- FINAL
  • San Augustine 38 at Shelbyville 59- FINAL
  • Harmony 28 at Waskom 26- FINAL
  • Woodville 44 at Crockett 0- FINAL
  • Warren 12 at Hemphill 44- FINAL
  • New Waverly 49 at Trinity 0- FINAL
  • Paris 14 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL
  • Hallsville 45 at Pine Tree 44- FINAL
  • Mount Pleasant 14 at Whitehouse 37- FINAL
  • Spring Hill 14 at Pittsburg 61-FINAL
  • Pleasant Grove 42 at Liberty-Eylau 15- FINAL
  • Quitman 6 at Arp 41- FINAL
  • Mount Vernon 44 at Commerce 24- FINAL
  • Alba-Golden 20 at Como-Pickton 12- FINAL
  • Pottsboro 52 at Rains 7- FINAL
  • Elkhart 64 at Florence 22-FINAL
  • Beckville 55 at Frankston 0- FINAL
  • Tatum 56 at Sabine 34-FINAL
  • Hawkins 6 at Harleton 13-FINAL
  • Troup 29 at West Rusk 49- FINAL
  • Atlanta 32 at White Oak 15- FINAL
  • Mineola 36 at Winnsboro 39- FINAL
  • Grand Saline 42 at Winona 12- FINAL
  • Gladewater 35 at Jefferson 42-FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

  • Brook Hill 14 at Dallas Christian 62-FINAL
  • All Saints at Dallas Shelton
  • Grace 55 at legacy Christian 10-FINAL
  • Apple Springs 48 at Fannindel 55- FINAL
  • High Island 6 at Leverett’s Chapel 69- FINAL
  • Union Hill 61 at St. Jo 16- FINAL
  • Bishop Gorman 30 at Reicher Catholic 29- FINAL
  • Tyler Heat 50 at Kings Academy 0- FINAL
