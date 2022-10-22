Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL

Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL

Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL

Texas High 23 at Nacogdoches 20- FINAL

Tyler High 14 at Lufkin 31- FINAL

Kilgore 27 at Athens 7- FINAL

Chapel Hill 41 at Henderson 10- FINAL

Palestine 32 at Lindale 57- FINAL

Gilmer 42 at North Lamar 6- FINAL

Canton 30 at Brownsboro 15- FINAL

Rusk 47 at Bullard 35- FINAL

Center 28 at Carthage 64- FINAL

Overton 29 at Alto 32-FINAL

Diboll 19 at Coldspring-Oakhurst 20- FINAL

Tenaha 20 at Cushing 23- FINAL

Hughes Springs 34 at Elysian Fields 31- FINAL

Colmesneil 22 at Evadale 18- FINAL

Grapeland 8 at Garrison 56- FINAL

Normangee 0 at Groveton 34- FINAL

Palestine Westwood 48 at Huntington 20- FINAL

Cayuga 28 at Italy 0- FINAL

Timpson 25 at Joaquin 22- FINAL

Carlisle 35 at Mount Enterprise 14- FINAL

Trinidad 12 at Oakwood 57- FINAL

Daingerfield 48 at Queen City 12- FINAL

San Augustine 38 at Shelbyville 59- FINAL

Harmony 28 at Waskom 26- FINAL

Woodville 44 at Crockett 0- FINAL

Warren 12 at Hemphill 44- FINAL

New Waverly 49 at Trinity 0- FINAL

Paris 14 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL

Hallsville 45 at Pine Tree 44- FINAL

Mount Pleasant 14 at Whitehouse 37- FINAL

Spring Hill 14 at Pittsburg 61-FINAL

Pleasant Grove 42 at Liberty-Eylau 15- FINAL

Quitman 6 at Arp 41- FINAL

Mount Vernon 44 at Commerce 24- FINAL

Alba-Golden 20 at Como-Pickton 12- FINAL

Pottsboro 52 at Rains 7- FINAL

Elkhart 64 at Florence 22-FINAL

Beckville 55 at Frankston 0- FINAL

Tatum 56 at Sabine 34-FINAL

Hawkins 6 at Harleton 13-FINAL

Troup 29 at West Rusk 49- FINAL

Atlanta 32 at White Oak 15- FINAL

Mineola 36 at Winnsboro 39- FINAL

Grand Saline 42 at Winona 12- FINAL

Gladewater 35 at Jefferson 42-FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Brook Hill 14 at Dallas Christian 62-FINAL

All Saints at Dallas Shelton

Grace 55 at legacy Christian 10-FINAL

Apple Springs 48 at Fannindel 55- FINAL

High Island 6 at Leverett’s Chapel 69- FINAL

Union Hill 61 at St. Jo 16- FINAL

Bishop Gorman 30 at Reicher Catholic 29- FINAL

Tyler Heat 50 at Kings Academy 0- FINAL

