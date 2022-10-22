Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.
Check them out below:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL
- Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL
- Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL
- Texas High 23 at Nacogdoches 20- FINAL
- Tyler High 14 at Lufkin 31- FINAL
- Kilgore 27 at Athens 7- FINAL
- Chapel Hill 41 at Henderson 10- FINAL
- Palestine 32 at Lindale 57- FINAL
- Gilmer 42 at North Lamar 6- FINAL
- Canton 30 at Brownsboro 15- FINAL
- Rusk 47 at Bullard 35- FINAL
- Center 28 at Carthage 64- FINAL
- Overton 29 at Alto 32-FINAL
- Diboll 19 at Coldspring-Oakhurst 20- FINAL
- Tenaha 20 at Cushing 23- FINAL
- Hughes Springs 34 at Elysian Fields 31- FINAL
- Colmesneil 22 at Evadale 18- FINAL
- Grapeland 8 at Garrison 56- FINAL
- Normangee 0 at Groveton 34- FINAL
- Palestine Westwood 48 at Huntington 20- FINAL
- Cayuga 28 at Italy 0- FINAL
- Timpson 25 at Joaquin 22- FINAL
- Carlisle 35 at Mount Enterprise 14- FINAL
- Trinidad 12 at Oakwood 57- FINAL
- Daingerfield 48 at Queen City 12- FINAL
- San Augustine 38 at Shelbyville 59- FINAL
- Harmony 28 at Waskom 26- FINAL
- Woodville 44 at Crockett 0- FINAL
- Warren 12 at Hemphill 44- FINAL
- New Waverly 49 at Trinity 0- FINAL
- Paris 14 at Sulphur Springs 21- FINAL
- Hallsville 45 at Pine Tree 44- FINAL
- Mount Pleasant 14 at Whitehouse 37- FINAL
- Spring Hill 14 at Pittsburg 61-FINAL
- Pleasant Grove 42 at Liberty-Eylau 15- FINAL
- Quitman 6 at Arp 41- FINAL
- Mount Vernon 44 at Commerce 24- FINAL
- Alba-Golden 20 at Como-Pickton 12- FINAL
- Pottsboro 52 at Rains 7- FINAL
- Elkhart 64 at Florence 22-FINAL
- Beckville 55 at Frankston 0- FINAL
- Tatum 56 at Sabine 34-FINAL
- Hawkins 6 at Harleton 13-FINAL
- Troup 29 at West Rusk 49- FINAL
- Atlanta 32 at White Oak 15- FINAL
- Mineola 36 at Winnsboro 39- FINAL
- Grand Saline 42 at Winona 12- FINAL
- Gladewater 35 at Jefferson 42-FINAL
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
- Brook Hill 14 at Dallas Christian 62-FINAL
- All Saints at Dallas Shelton
- Grace 55 at legacy Christian 10-FINAL
- Apple Springs 48 at Fannindel 55- FINAL
- High Island 6 at Leverett’s Chapel 69- FINAL
- Union Hill 61 at St. Jo 16- FINAL
- Bishop Gorman 30 at Reicher Catholic 29- FINAL
- Tyler Heat 50 at Kings Academy 0- FINAL
