Denver, CO

Jamal Murray out against Golden State

 2 days ago
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray is out for Denver tonight in Golden State. That’s how we assumed the Nuggets would manage him with the home opener tomorrow vs. OKC.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Leave it to the #Nuggets to drop the game at Utah and win the one at Golden State without the services of Jamal Murray. 😅 Yes, the final moments were crazy but they had just enough composure to make the plays needed to get the win. Well done. – 12:46 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Even without Jamal Murray, the Warriors have no answers for the Nuggets offense with Draymond Green out of the game. – 11:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

ESPN story on Jamal Murray sitting vs. Warriors, how Nuggets will manage his early-season workload: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…10:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Love the decision to start Bruce Brown with Jamal Murray out tonight. He’s Denver’s best option to guard Steph Curry, and Brown plus the starters looked great this preseason. It was the clear move. – 9:59 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Bruce Brown gets the start in place of Jamal Murray tonight at Golden State. – 9:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

We’re in the Bounce Back Lounge to preview Nuggets-Warriors

– Game Notes

– JaMychal Green’s comments

– Should Jamal Murray come off the bench like Kawhi Leonard

– Best @DKSportsbook bets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jamal Murray will not play tonight, per Michael Malone.

Nikola Jokic is good to go as far as Malone knows. Says his wrist is still feeling sore. – 8:30 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Warriors for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

We’ll get an update once at the Chase Center later. – 5:13 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic (right finger sprain) is probable tonight at Golden State. Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) is officially questionable. – 4:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

New episode of #Nuggets Ink:

• Opening night thumbs up/down

• Jamal Murray

• Lots of listener Qs (shoutout to all who submitted)

• *live from the Tenderloin in SF

Presented by @denverpost @TvEvoca

Anthony Slater: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out for the Warriors tomorrow vs Nuggets. Still dealing with a right thumb sprain. Jamal Murray questionable, Nikola Jokic probable for Denver. Andre Iguodala remains inactive to open season. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 21, 2022

Michael Singer: Nuggets injury report vs. Warriors: Nikola Jokic is probable with a right finger sprain. Jamal Murray is questionable due to left knee injury management. -via Twitter @msinger / October 20, 2022

Katy Winge: Coach Malone on Jamal Murray’s night: “Jamal played exactly as I expected.” “Be careful with your criticism” A reminder, that his journey back is still very much happening and will take time. -via Twitter / October 20, 2022

