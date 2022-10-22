Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground: Shawnee Mission North senior Ben Cloud learns business skills at North and East to run Cloud’s Coffee Company

Read full article on original website
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
smeharbinger.net
Freshly Brewed: Staffer reviews two of Kansas City’s newest coffee shops
For high schoolers, caffeine is a necessity 24/7. Whether it’s a 6 a.m. cold brew pickup or a Celsius just to get through the English essay of the week — caffeine is what we thrive off of. Here’s a run down of two of Kansas City’s newest coffee...
AOL Corp
Missouri can’t let Spire raise Kansas City gas rates again to rake in higher profits
Spire’s proposal to hike natural gas rates for higher profits once more is outrageous. (Oct. 20, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City residents speak out against Spire rate increase. What could happen to gas bills”) After increasing rates last winter, the utility wants to raise our rates again by an average of more than $120 a year.
CONTEMPORIST
This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel
FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
smeharbinger.net
Experiencing a New Environment: Junior Lara Kislal shares how she’s adapted at East after moving to Kansas this summer
Junior Lara Kislal moved to Kansas in July after living in Massachusetts for seven years. There, Lara attended Wellelsey High School before starting at East. Lara’s father Berk received a job opportunity to reside in either Chicago or Kansas, and since Lara’s mother Ellen had family who lived in Kansas, they decided on Leawood. This required Kislal and her brother, sophomore John Kislal, to adapt to a new school and city.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KC couple still waiting on belongings after moving across the country
A Kansas City couple is still waiting on their belongings from a moving company after moving across the country.
kshb.com
Under the Lights: Week 9 high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last week of the regular season is here for Kansas City-area high school football. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Construction worker dies in accident Friday on KCI runway
A construction worker died in an accident during runway paving work on Friday at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
kshb.com
Steady rain ends Monday evening in Kansas City, some showers persist
We have seen around 1" of rain, with a new .05"-.50" of rain possible tonight and Tuesday. Steady rain ends from west to east 7-9 PM, then a few showers. A new area of rain will likely stay around 50 miles south and east of KC Tuesday, a few showers in KC.
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
kansascitymag.com
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
jimmycsays.com
If the “chief” ran the department, fire fighter Dominic Biscari would not have been behind the wheel when he killed three people last December
It would be nice to think that Donna Lake, chief of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2019, actually ran the department, wouldn’t it?. You know, like generals being in charge of armies and c.e.o.s running companies, you’d think the top person at the fire department would actually be in charge.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County near 21st Street and Spruce Avenue....
Grass fires cause concern across Kansas City metro
Gusty winds and dry conditions have fire departments across the KC metro on high alert for grass fires in the region.
