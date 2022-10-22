Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police investigate 'accidental' shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police are investigating what they've called an "accidental shooting" where a male was shot in east Las Vegas Sunday evening.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
kion546.com
A couple wanted in connection to a murder case in Las Vegas have been found dead, police say
Man wanted for Las Vegas, Arizona murders found dead in remote desert
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
police1.com
Nev. sheriff-elect plans to use drones to monitor violent crimes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — When a gunshot rings out in parts of the Las Vegas Valley next year, a drone will fly overhead and begin recording the scene within a minute, Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill said. In a speech Thursday at The Orleans, McMahill told a crowd of about 200 that...
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for carjacking resulting in vehicle pursuit on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported to an accident on the I-15 near the Lake Mead exit on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., officials received an initial call about a carjacking at gunpoint, resulting in a vehicle pursuit ending on the highway. Fatal crash...
Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks. “It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi. FOX5 visited the business on...
8newsnow.com
Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate addresses son's arrest in shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada state senator and North Las Vegas mayoral candidate is speaking out about the arrest of her son in a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night. Pat Spearman addressed the media in a press conference Friday afternoon out of the North Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods
Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
8newsnow.com
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
