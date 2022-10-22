ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. A North Las Vegas family is speaking out about the nightmare they survived when their house was destroyed by fire. RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central …. Driver ejected from vehicle after crash in central Las Vegas valley. Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel …. Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that...
LAS VEGAS, NV

