Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission
The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a perfect start. After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, the C's took their talents to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. They shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from the floor as they escaped with a 111-104 victory.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022
The Boston Celtics will travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls in a Monday night NBA matchup at the United Center in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Celtics-Bulls prediction and pick, laid out below.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Jeff Van Gundy Supports ‘Terrific’ Ime Udoka, Believes He Will Coach Again
Two games into the season, the dark cloud of the Ime Udoka scandal still hangs over the Boston Celtics. It’s sure to be a storyline throughout the campaign as the Celtics pivoted quickly just prior to the start of training camp and gave the reins to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is the youngest coach in the NBA this season.
ESPN
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?
BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Patriots Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider Before ‘Monday Night Football’
The New England Patriots return to primetime for a Week 7 clash against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” at Gillette Stadium. The 3-3 Patriots are coming off consecutive wins while the 2-4 Bears have lost four of their last five contests and have looked like one of the league’s worst teams in doing so.
FOX Sports
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild Try To Right Ship Against Bruins At TD Garden
Kirill Kaprizov is one of the best young players in the NHL. The Boston Bruins welcome the Minnesota Wild to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon as the Wild try to get it right after a tough start to the season. Kaprizov has eight points so far this season and will...
Home-Field Disadvantage? Mac Jones Narrative Adds To Decision Intrigue
At first glance, the New England Patriots’ Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears might seem like to perfect landing spot for quarterback Mac Jones, who reportedly will start after a three-week absence. The 2-4 Bears, after all, have an offense that sets offensive football back decades. Chicago throws...
Jets Dealt Another Major Injury Before Week 8 Game Vs. Patriots
Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed Monday two of New York’s best offensive players will not return this season, a major disappointment for a team which has put together one of its best starts in recent memory. Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is confirmed to have suffered a...
