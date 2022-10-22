ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission

The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a perfect start. After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, the C's took their talents to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. They shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from the floor as they escaped with a 111-104 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
NESN

Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars

Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With

BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?

BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7

Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

