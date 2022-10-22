ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police hand out $12,000 in gift cards for 275 guns at Sacramento buyback event

Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date.  The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.
SACRAMENTO, CA
'You are an Ironman!': Thousands cross finish line of epic triathlon event in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people descended upon Sacramento and completed theIronman California on Sunday. The race included a 2.4-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River, a 112-mile bike ride all across the Delta and a 26.2-mile run through the streets of Sacramento. Organizers said more than 3,000 people came to Sacramento to compete in the epic triathlon event.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Metro Fire investigating house fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a house fire in South Sacramento early Saturday morning.  Officials said the fire was in the backyard and threatened an adjacent home. At 5:18 a.m., Metro Fire tweeted that the fire was knocked and no injuries were reported.  According to Metro Fire, the fire started in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)

Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Power restored to Placer County residents

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely.  The incident is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

