Firefighters credit smoke detectors for saving South Sacramento homeowners from fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early morning smoke detector alarms awakened and possibly saved South Sacramento homeowners from a fire, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. Around 5 a.m. Saturday, paramedics with the Sacramento Metro Fire District drove to the area of Mirador Way and Del Prado Way in...
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Police hand out $12,000 in gift cards for 275 guns at Sacramento buyback event
Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date. The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
'You are an Ironman!': Thousands cross finish line of epic triathlon event in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people descended upon Sacramento and completed theIronman California on Sunday. The race included a 2.4-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River, a 112-mile bike ride all across the Delta and a 26.2-mile run through the streets of Sacramento. Organizers said more than 3,000 people came to Sacramento to compete in the epic triathlon event.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Metro Fire investigating house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a house fire in South Sacramento early Saturday morning. Officials said the fire was in the backyard and threatened an adjacent home. At 5:18 a.m., Metro Fire tweeted that the fire was knocked and no injuries were reported. According to Metro Fire, the fire started in […]
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Sacramento police are holding a ‘gun buyback’ event this weekend. Here’s how it works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are hoping to get more guns off the streets by holding a “gun buyback” event on Saturday. The department will buy the unwanted, unloaded firearms from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd.
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
Occupants safely escape early Saturday house fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday in South Sacramento.Sacramento Metro Firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Mirador Way just after 5 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire from the backside of a home with flames threatening an adjacent home.The fire was started in the backyard in the outdoor kitchen area, according to firefighters.No injuries were reported. The occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors were able to get out of the house safely. The incident is under investigation.
Firefighters battling grass fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Seco power plant in Sacramento County Sunday morning.The fire is estimated to be approximately 21 acres, according to Cal Fire.Firefighters from Herald Fire Protection District and Cal Fire will remain on scene for the next few hours to continue to mop up from the fire and check for hot spots.
