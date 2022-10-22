ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Douglas Cleveland
2d ago

Catherine Cortez Masto Drug Mule's are her supportive backers . VOTE RED ACROSS THE BALLOT SAVE OUR BATTLE BORN SILVER STATE FROM TARRANT DEM'S , LET FREEDOM REIGN .

ReelPatriot
1d ago

Masto walks lock step with Joe Biden not the people of Nevada …She needs to go along with every other democrat that has made the people of Nevada a living nightmare for the past 2 years since Biden was sworn in

Frederick Pratt
2d ago

Reno NV is basically the same as San Francisco CA, most of the population are CA transplants and have brought their liberal beliefs with them and infected some of the long term locals, and unfortunately Las Vegas NV is basically the same except instead of SF it's LA that has infected some of the long term locals.

