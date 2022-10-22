Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
Colts benching QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger Week 8 vs. Commanders
It was reported Monday morning that some NFL scouts believe that Matt Ryan's arm was " shot ." While he hasn't come out and used those exact words (and likely won't), Colts head coach Frank Reich made a telling announcement on Monday afternoon, saying that Ryan is being demoted from the starting quarterback role in favor of second-year pro Sam Ehlinger.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Think Team Sucks With or Without Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos' 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets on October 23 left fans on Twitter grasping for words — and many of the ones they managed to seize were profanities. Although expectations were high going into the season, the team has fallen to 2-5 after another display of offensive ineptitude that brought back bad memories from the days of leather helmets without facemasks for those over eighty and felt flat-out inexplicable to everyone else.
Yardbarker
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Does anyone want to win the NFC South?
As raging of a dumpster fire as that was, it pales in comparison to what happened Sunday with the other teams in the division. The Atlanta Falcons allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for over 300 yards in the first half and finish with over 500 total yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons were outgained 537-214 and lost 35-17.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
Yardbarker
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Yardbarker
15 observations from the 49ers' terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss to the Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey's new teammates spoiled his debut with the 49ers. The trade that sent McCaffrey to San Francisco brought a great deal of energy to the team and the fanbase. And you could feel that enthusiasm early in Sunday's game. But it didn't last. A second-half collapse and pathetic display...
Yardbarker
A Hall of Fame QB played for Steelers the last time offense bombed this badly
Terry Bradshaw, "The Blonde Bomber," was tossing spirals for the Steelers the last time their offense was this bad. Pittsburgh, which lost 16-10 to the Dolphins on Sunday, is averaging just 15.3 points and on pace to have the franchise's lowest scoring offense in more 50 years. The Steelers haven't...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Yardbarker
Chargers star CB J.C. Jackson suffers significant injury in loss to Seahawks
Sunday turned out to be an absolutely brutal day for the Los Angeles Chargers. They were not only on the wrong end of a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but they also lost one of their best defensive players, cornerback J.C. Jackson, to a significant knee injury, in the words of head coach Brandon Staley.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
2 Biggest Concerns Following Raiders’ Week 7 Victory vs. Texans
It was an ugly start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but give credit where it’s due, they came out on top. Despite the 38-20 victory against the Houston Texans, there are a couple of concerns worth mentioning. The Raiders were a team of two halves, again. Although...
Yardbarker
Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day
The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why. The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
