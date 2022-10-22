ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Overnight lane closures in airport connector tunnel start Sunday

Harry Reid International Airport announced Sunday that there will be overnight lane reductions in the airport connector tunnel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:45 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro releases details of funeral for Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The funeral service for Officer Truong Thai is Friday (Oct. 28) and will include a procession to a Henderson church, Metro said. The procession will begin at the Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and will end at the Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on its Twitter page.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

When We Were Young cancels Saturday shows

When We Were Young cancels Saturday shows
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.

Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:17 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
MICHIGAN STATE
8newsnow.com

Watch & Win Contest: PBR Tickets

Watch, Call and Win Tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022. 2 tickets to the PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022, will be awarded to the 1st caller with the correct keyword of the day during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from October 24th to October 28th, 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between October 24th through October 28th to obtain the keyword. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for dates between November 4th through November 6th, 2022, and pre-determined by the PBR. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates do not apply. Winners will pick up their seated tickets at the KLAS 8 News Now studios before November 4th, 2022. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jim Bolla, longtime UNLV women’s basketball coach, dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jim Bolla, who coached the UNLV women’s basketball team for 14 seasons and holds the program record for victories, died Friday, the school said on its website. Bolla, 70, led the women’s team from 1982 to 1996, compiling a 300-120 record, including seven trips...
LAS VEGAS, NV

