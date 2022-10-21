ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona high school football: Week 10 schedule, scores

By Lauren Hertz and Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Arizona Interscholastic Association's Week 10 high school football scores (updated as they become available):

6A Conference

Thursday

Chandler Basha, 26, Chandler Hamilton, 23

Surprise Shadow Ridge, 41, Tolleson, 22

Friday

Peoria Centennial, 55, Anthem Boulder Creek, 0

Avondale Westview at YUMA CIBOLA

Tempe Corona Del Sol, 62, Phoenix Desert Vista, 48

Desert Ridge, 38, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 55, Mesa Dobson, 10

Scottsdale Saguaro, 27, Gilbert Highland, 10

Mesa 64, Mesa Westwood, 14

Peoria Libert 42,  Glendale Mountain Ridge, 0

Chandler, 49, Mesa Mountain View, 6

Laveen Cesar Chavez, 50, Phoenix North, 0

Queen Creek Casteel, 49, Gilbert Perry, 0

Phoenix Brophy Prep, 18, Phoenix Pinnacle, 14

Mesa Red Mountain, 24, Queen Creek, 6

Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 31, Williams Field, 14

Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor, 37, Surprise Valley Vista, 13

5A Conference

Thursday

Glendale Raymond S Kellis, 42, Phoenix North Canyon, 0

Surprise Willow Canyon, 32, Avondale Agua Fria, 0

Friday

Gilbert Campo Verde at AMERICAN LEADERSHIP QUEEN CREEK

WADDELL CANYON VIEW at Glendale Apollo

Barry Goldwater, 43, Glendale Ironwood, 15

Buena, 47, Marana Mountain View, 35

Gilbert, 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 13

Phoenix Horizon, 27, Casa Grande, 13

Phoenix Central, 27, Laveen Betty Fairfax, 20

Tucson Rincon University, 19, Tucson Cholla, 3

Desert Mountain, 35, Mesa Skyline, 0

Gilbert Higley, 64, Gilbert Mesquite, 0

Vail Cienega, 27, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge,

Paradise Valley, 55, Avondale La Joya, 6

Marana, 21, Tucson Sunnyside, 6

Phoenix Camelback, 18, Maricopa, 7

Phoenix South Mountain, 12, Tempe McClintock, 6

Nogales, 13, Tucson Flowing Wells, 6

Scottsdale Notre Dame, 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope, 23

Goodyear Desert Edge, 48, Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 9

Tucson Desert View, 42, Tucson, 10

Goodyear Millennium, 24, Buckeye Verrado, 7

Avondale West Point, 46, Glendale Copper Canyon, 6

4A Conference

Thursday

Apache Junction, 31, Snowflake, 10

Phoenix Thunderbird, 48, Phoenix Sierra Linda, 0

Friday

American Leadership Gilbert North, 47, Chandler Arizona College Prep, 7

Phoenix Washington, 50, Phoenix Alhambra, 18

Tucson Sahuaro, 28, Tucson Amphitheater, 14

Phoenix Arcadia, 20, Chandler Seton Catholic, 0

San Tan Valley Poston Butte, 40, Benjamin Franklin, 13

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, 20, Prescott, 14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, 49, Tucson Pueblo, 14

Flagstaff Coconino, 46, Cottonwood Mingus, 8

Vista Grande, 40, Tucson Empire, 14

Phoenix St. Mary's, 28, Yuma Gila Ridge, 0

Yuma Catholic, 35, Glendale, 20

Glendale Independence, 26, Yuma Kofa, 10

Lake Havasu, 55, Phoenix Greenway, 14

Kingman Lee Williams, 63, Flagstaff, 19

Marcos de Niza, 35, San Tan Valley Combs, 28

PHOENIX CARL HAYDEN at Phoenix Maryvale

Tucson Mica Mountain, 53, Douglas, 7

Moon Valley, 35, Buckeye Youngker, 18

Phoenix Northwest Christian, 41, Peoria, 6

Walden Grove, 39, Rio Rico, 7

Tucson Catalina Foothills, 53, Sahuarita, 7

3A Conference

Thursday

Surprise Paradise Honors, 39, El Mirage Dysart, 6

Friday

Eagar Round Valley, 50, Page, 12

Florence, 51, American Leadership Ironwood, 13

American Leadership West Foothills, 48, Buckeye Odyssey Institute, 13

Safford, 42, Benson, 14

San Tan Foothills, 33, Bisbee, 14

WINSLOW at Lakeside Blue Ridge

Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 33,  Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, 28

Kingman, 30, Chino Valley, 26

Mesa Eastmark, 56, Coolidge, 6

Bullhead City Mohave, 55, Parker, 6

Tucson Pusch Ridge, 69, Tucson Palo Verde, 0

Payson, 24, Fountain Hills, 14

Phoenix Christian, 29, Tempe, 26

Show Low, 68, Kayenta Monument Valley, 6

Thatcher, 35, Tucson Sabino, 7

Chandler Valley Christian, 42, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, 8

Window Rock, 55, Ganado, 12

Yuma, 33, Wickenburg, 0

2A Conference

Thursday

St. Johns, 48, Whiteriver Alchesay, 0

Friday

Heritage Academy Laveen, 47, Camp Verde, 35

Chandler Prep, 42, Gilbert Arete Prep, 0

Chinle, 40, Tuba City, 6

Glendale Prep, 46, Phoenix North Pointe Prep, 0

Keams Canyon Hopi, 38, Pinon, 20

Trivium Prep, 28, Kingman Academy, 26

Scottsdale Prep, 49, Madison Highland, 12

Highland Prep, 46, Mountainside, 0

Phoenix Cortez, 72,  Phoenix NFL Yet, 36

Pima, 64, Miami, 6

Red Mesa, 35, Many Farms, 6

Morenci, 70, San Carlos, 0

Eloy Santa Cruz, 62, San Pasqual, 0

San Tan Charter, 63, Globe, 0

Scottsdale Christian, 66, Scottsdale Coronado, 0

Tucson Tanque Verde, 68, Tombstone, 0

Tonopah Valley, 69, Avondale St. John Paul II, 0

Holbrook, 60, Sanders Valley, 0

Phoenix Veritas Prep, 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran, 0

Willcox, 52, Tucson Catalina, 6

Saturday

GILBERT CHRISTIAN at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway, 1 p.m.

1A Conference playoffs

Friday

No. 9 San Manuel, 50, No. 8 Superior, 20

No. 5 Salome, 72, No. 12 Chandler Lincoln Prep, 0

No. 11 Joseph City 33,  No. 6 Cicero Prep, 24

No. 7 Bagdad, 46, No. 10 El Capitan/Centennial, 22

