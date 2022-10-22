ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan high school football scores, results from Week 9 across the state

By Associated Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Scores, results from Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season:

Friday

Addison 42, Jonesville 22

Adrian 26, Owosso 0

Adrian Madison 22, Ann Arbor Skyline 19

Airport 59, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32

Akron-Fairgrove 62, Caseville 12

Allen Park 33, Southgate Anderson 21

Allen Park Cabrini 21, Detroit University Science 20

Allendale 28, Hamilton 12

Ann Arbor Richard 35, Lutheran Westland 8

Atlanta 60, Hale 14

AuGres-Sims 42, Posen 24

Auburn Hills Avondale 50, Warren Fitzgerald 25

Bad Axe def. Hamtramck, forfeit

Bath 30, Perry 10

Battle Creek Lakeview 41, Kalamazoo Central 14

Bay City All Saints 50, Genesee 6

Bay City Western 37, Bay City Central 27

Beal City 27, Cass City 14

Beaverton 42, Morley-Stanwood 0

Bedford def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Belding 36, Hopkins 14

Belleville 42, Brighton 3

Big Rapids 42, Alma 26

Birch Run 35, Clio 15

Birmingham Groves 14, Birmingham Seaholm 7

Blanchard Montabella 54, Vestaburg 22

Blissfield 31, Brooklyn Columbia Central 26

Bloomfield Hills 28, North Farmington 21

Boyne City 33, Roscommon 6

Brethren 42, Onekama 6

Buchanan 36, Centreville 28

Byron Center 22, Grand Rapids Christian 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abLLq_0iiRIVBh00

Calumet 41, L’Anse 22

Camden-Frontier 64, North Adams-Jerome 0

Carson City-Crystal 48, Byron 0

Cedar Springs 35, Wayland Union 21

Center Line 32, Eastpointe 6

Central Lake 62, Fife Lake Forest Area 6

Charlevoix 47, Maple City Glen Lake 14

Charlotte 42, Fowlerville 7

Chesaning 35, Carrollton 20

Cin. Moeller, Ohio 30, Detroit King 14

Clarkston 50, Oak Park 14

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 47, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7

Clawson 29, Detroit Pershing 26

Clinton 32, Hudson 26

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Oxford 14

Clinton Township Clintondale 20, Richmond 17

Colon 60, Tekonsha 14

Comstock Park 43, Newaygo 12

Concord 55, Athens 18

Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20

Coopersville 31, Spring Lake 23

Croswell-Lexington 41, Freeland 34

Davison 28, Lapeer 6

DeWitt 49, Lansing Waverly 13

Dearborn Divine Child 47, Detroit East English 6

Decatur 47, Saranac 0

Deckerville 62, Peck 60, 4OT

Detroit Cass Tech 33, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Detroit Community 46, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Southeastern 73, Southfield Bradford Academy 8

Detroit University Prep 28, Hazel Park 22

Dexter 45, Chelsea 0

Durand 48, Marine City 27

East Grand Rapids 27, Greenville 11

East Jordan 40, Mancelona 6

Edwardsburg 58, Sturgis 21

Evart 41, Harrison 26

Fennville 66, Wyoming Lee 28

Fenton 28, Walled Lake Northern 21

Ferndale 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 21

Flat Rock 57, Livonia Clarenceville 56

Flint Hamady 26, Bridgeport 14

Flint Kearsley 25, Armada 22

Flint Southwestern 32, Imlay City 22

Flushing 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 26

Fowler 48, Leslie 7

Frankenmuth 45, Flint Powers 7

Frankfort 36, Elk Rapids 14

Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 21

Fulton-Middleton 40, Morrice 38

Galesburg-Augusta 31, Delton Kellogg 14

Garber 34, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21

Garden City 60, Pontiac 24

Gaylord 28, Clare 7

Gibraltar Carlson 38, Brownstown Woodhaven 18

Gladstone 47, Escanaba 13

Gladwin 35, Standish-Sterling Central 7

Gobles 43, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 22

Goodrich 42, Almont 21

Grand Ledge 45, East Lansing 30

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 32, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 8

Grand Rapids South Christian 56, Forest Hills Eastern 22

Grand Rapids West Catholic 36, Hudsonville Unity Christian 18

Grandville 34, East Kentwood 21

Grayling 37, Kalkaska 20

Grosse Ile 42, Detroit Ford 14

Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 14

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47, New Haven 6

Hancock def. West Iron County, forfeit

Hanover-Horton 21, Quincy 0

Harbor Beach 51, Vassar 12

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 18, St. Clair Shores South Lake 7

Hartland 31, Livonia Stevenson 17

Hastings 61, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Hesperia 38, Holton 0

Hillsdale 29, Onsted 28

Holgate, Ohio 78, Morenci 42

Holland West Ottawa 13, Jenison 10

Holt 14, Ann Arbor Huron 8

Homer 35, Grass Lake 14

Houghton 54, Gwinn 6

Howell 56, Westland Glenn 20

Hudsonville 56, Grand Haven 30

Ida 17, Dundee 12

Ionia 36, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7

Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 6

Ithaca 21, Shepherd 7

Jackson 22, Haslett 13

Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 23

Jackson Northwest 37, Marshall 27

Kalamazoo Hackett 21, South Haven 6

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27, Lansing Eastern 20

Kalamazoo United 21, South Haven 6

Kent City 52, Grant 14

Kinde-North Huron 44, Burton Atherton 28

Kingsley 42, Cheboygan 14

Kingston 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

L’Anse Creuse 56, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

Lansing Catholic 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Lawton 54, Detroit Loyola 8

Lenawee Christian 59, Britton-Deerfield 14

Lincoln Park 23, Melvindale 8

Lincoln-Alcona 50, Whittemore-Prescott 20

Litchfield 69, Burr Oak 28

Livonia Churchill 50, Canton 14

Livonia Franklin 25, Northville 6

Lowell 49, Grand Rapids Northview 22

Ludington 28, Mason County Central 8

Macomb Dakota 42, Detroit Mumford 0

Manistee 35, Fremont 6

Manton 33, Johannesburg-Lewiston 15

Marcellus 64, Eau Claire 24

Marion 62, Farwell 6

Marlette 42, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 14

Mason 57, Eaton Rapids 6

Mayville 54, Ashley 12

McBain 56, Muskegon Heights 0

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 38, Memphis 6

Menominee 42, Kingsford 41

Merrill 50, Coleman 0

Michigan Center 55, Bronson 19

Midland 14, Midland Dow 6

Milan 34, Detroit Leadership 0

Milford 29, White Lake Lakeland 7

Millington 50, Beecher/Johnson 6

Mio-Au Sable 53, Charlton Heston 12

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 41, Ecorse 22

Montrose 17, Laingsburg 7

Mount Morris 55, Pinconning 0

Mount Pleasant 28, Linden 21

Munising 62, Eben Junction Superior Central 12

Muskegon 55, Muskegon Mona Shores 35

Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Howard City Tri-County 28

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 1, Holland 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35, Lansing Everett 0

New Boston Huron 42, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12

New Lothrop 21, Lake Fenton 7

Newberry 49, Engadine 0

Niles 53, Dowagiac Union 7

North Branch 50, Three Rivers 13

North Central 42, Crystal Falls Forest Park 0

North Dickinson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit

North Muskegon 42, Shelby 6

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Edison PSA 6

Oakridge High School 45, Montague 7

Olivet 40, Richland Gull Lake 10

Ortonville Brandon 42, Holly 35

Oscoda 18, Tawas 12

Otisville Lakeville 43, Burton Bentley 19

Ovid-Elsie 21, Corunna 20

Parchment 28, Niles Brandywine 14

Parma Western 35, Coldwater 28

Pellston 66, Rapid River 26

Petoskey 26, Marquette 13

Pickford 60, Cedarville 8

Pinckney 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 20

Pittsford 32, Waldron 12

Plainwell 29, Paw Paw 23

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Edison PSA 6

Port Huron 28, Marysville 0

Port Huron Northern 13, St. Clair 0

Portage Central 20, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

Portage Northern 35, Mattawan 21

Portland 40, Berrien Springs 6

Potterville 28, Madison Heights 20

Ravenna 48, Hart 0

Reading 30, Manchester 7

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Bessemer 6

Redford Union 48, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 3

Reed City 16, Cadillac 8, OT

Remus Chippewa Hills 50, Leroy Pine River 14

Riverview 49, Monroe 27

Riverview Richard 47, Whitmore Lake 24

Rochester 34, Detroit Renaissance 21

Rochester Adams 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 28

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20

Rockford 38, Caledonia 15

Rogers City 58, Hillman 16

Romeo 38, Grand Blanc 27

Roseville 28, Harper Woods 0

Royal Oak Shrine 51, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Rudyard 64, Brimley 0

Saginaw Heritage 42, Saginaw United 8

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, St. Charles 6

Saginaw Nouvel 41, Burton Bendle 8

Saginaw Swan Valley 37, Midland Bullock Creek 0

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 26, Caro 14

Saline 49, Lake Orion 21

Sand Creek 68, Cassopolis 6

Sandusky 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 20

Sanford-Meridian 21, Hemlock 6

Sault Ste Marie 20, Benzie Central 14

Schoolcraft 1, Saugatuck 0

South Lyon East 27, South Lyon 21

Southfield A&T 28, River Rouge 21

Sparta 54, Kelloggsville 8

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, Berkley 0

St. Ignace 54, Harbor Springs 14

St. Johns 44, Alpena 14

St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 56, Bloomingdale 6

Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 13

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 43, Mount Clemens 14

Stockbridge 37, Dansville 0

Summit Academy North 52, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Swartz Creek 71, Redford Thurston 13

Taylor 23, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Tecumseh 47, Bay City Glenn 6

Traverse City Central 14, Traverse City West 13

Trenton 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 12

Troy 41, Fraser 0

Troy Athens 23, Utica Ford 22

Ubly 69, Reese 6

Utica 35, Farmington 28

Vicksburg 35, Otsego 0

Walled Lake Western 57, Walled Lake Central 21

Warren Cousino 14, Sterling Heights 12

Warren Mott 35, Warren Woods Tower 14

Watervliet 42, Allegan 10

West Bloomfield 16, Utica Eisenhower 13

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 35, Lake City 7

White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0

Whiteford 30, Pioneer (Ohio) North Central 0

Whitehall 2, Muskegon Orchard View 0

Williamston 21, Lansing Sexton 12

Wyoming Godwin Heights 16, Grandville Calvin Christian 12

Yale 38, Macomb Lutheran North 28

Ypsilanti Lincoln 27, Ypsilanti 14

Zeeland East 28, Wyoming 16

Zeeland West 58, Grand Rapids Union 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mendon vs. Lawrence, ccd.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football scores, results from Week 9 across the state

Comments / 0

