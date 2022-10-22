49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey

Related
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight
PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Both Struggle in Week 7 Losses
Week 7 of the NFL saw two legendary quarterbacks continue their struggles. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Washington Commanders.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Making Playoffs Seem Plausible
Asked if turning around the season and getting to the playoffs felt “plausible,” after losing to the Commanders, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said: “You’re goddamn right it does."
Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack
The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game.
Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partial hamstring tear
Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partial hamstring tear
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Commanders Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur react during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7
Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks...
Christian McCaffrey expected to play around 20 snaps in his 49ers debut, per report
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday, and it appears that he will be fairly involved in the proceedings. According to FOX Sports, McCaffrey has been schooling on the game plan and is expected to play around 20 snaps, though he could play more depending on how things go. A previous report from ESPN indicated that the Niners had a package of plays prepared for McCaffrey, who was acquired on Thursday in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.
