49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday, and it appears that he will be fairly involved in the proceedings. According to FOX Sports, McCaffrey has been schooling on the game plan and is expected to play around 20 snaps, though he could play more depending on how things go. A previous report from ESPN indicated that the Niners had a package of plays prepared for McCaffrey, who was acquired on Thursday in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO