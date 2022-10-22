ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

mynews13.com

Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Early voting kicks off Monday in 5 Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Polling places in five Central Florida counties — Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole — opened their doors Monday morning as early voting began for the November election. What You Need To Know. Early voting began Monday in five Central Florida counties. Poll...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman killed when SUV flips in Flagler County crash, FHP says

A woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report says a 44-year-old woman from Orlando was stopped facing west at a stop sign on County Road 304 and State Road 11 just before 5 p.m. Troopers said she drove her SUV into the path of a car headed south on SR 11, and the impact of the collision flipped the SUV.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

