Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
Early voting kicks off Monday in 5 Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Polling places in five Central Florida counties — Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole — opened their doors Monday morning as early voting began for the November election. What You Need To Know. Early voting began Monday in five Central Florida counties. Poll...
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early voting...
Daytona Beach businesses hope for trouble-free 'Trucktoberfest'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach's unsanctioned "Trucktoberfest" kicks off this weekend, and businesses hope truckers heard law enforcement's message loud and clear about coming into town this weekend. Earlier this week, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook preparing residents for the unsanctioned, unpermitted Trucktoberfest. The...
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
Man breaks into Daytona Beach Airbnb, frightening guests staying in the home
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man renting an AirBnB with his family said he called 911 after a finding a stranger in his home. Police came out and caught the suspect in another home. "Sheriffs Office with a K-9 announce yourself, you’re gonna get bit." And that’s exactly what...
Woman killed when SUV flips in Flagler County crash, FHP says
A woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report says a 44-year-old woman from Orlando was stopped facing west at a stop sign on County Road 304 and State Road 11 just before 5 p.m. Troopers said she drove her SUV into the path of a car headed south on SR 11, and the impact of the collision flipped the SUV.
Video: Fla. trooper performs triple PIT maneuver to stop fleeing felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Central Florida man they say was a wanted felon. FHP helped Brevard County deputies take Daniel Allen Harris, 33, into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from FHP. Brevard deputies saw Harris’ vehicle, a white Kia, in...
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
