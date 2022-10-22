Read full article on original website
Jon Long
2d ago
Another one of Janet Mills fine upstanding transplants! Keep voting blue and this is what you’re gonna have all through the state of Maine!
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
MISSING: Police looking for 14-year-old Morrill girl
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend and has not returned. She said she was going moose hunting. They say her last...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
wabi.tv
Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence...
foxbangor.com
Arrest made in homicide investigation
LEWISTON — State Police have made an arrest following a homicide in Lewiston. The Lewiston Police Department discovered a man’s body after responding to a robbery complaint near 53 River Street Wednesday. A state police spokesperson says that person has been identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Blake. The investigation...
wabi.tv
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
wabi.tv
Officials investigating shooting in Casco
CASCO, Maine (WABI) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting in Casco. According to the Sherriff’s Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight Sunday morning for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out. Multiple witnesses reported...
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
Two injured in overnight Casco shooting
CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Cumberland County Sheriff Capt. Kerry Joyce said multiple witnesses called the police around midnight about an incident happening at 18 Wings Way in Casco, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
NECN
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released
ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
WMTW
Frustrations mount over jail diversion policy at the Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said criminals who should be taken to the Cumberland County Jail are not being allowed in because of staffing issues. Gorham is calling for change, saying the current "jail diversion policy" is putting officers and the public in danger. Portland...
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
mainepublic.org
Maine kids in youth prison are often locked in cells because of staff shortages
The deepening staffing crisis at Maine’s only youth prison has grown so dire that teens are routinely locked in their cells during the day because there aren’t enough workers to supervise them, according to labor and watchdog groups. The lockdowns disrupt school and other programs and services for...
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
Single-family home a total loss after Sunday fire in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A family home in Scarborough is a total loss after a fire broke out at 165 Scarborough Downs Road around 11:30 Sunday morning. A neighbor reported the fire, according to an official with the Scarborough Fire Department. He said the fire started in the kitchen and the scene was cleared around 2:30 in the afternoon.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
Serious Waterville Crash Causes Car to Slam Into Medical Office Wednesday
According to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire-Rescue page, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a car crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive near Carver Street. Reports from passers by indicate multiple vehicles were involved and one of the cars crashed, at least partially, into the medical office of Gagnon Chiropractic. It was also reported that the 'jaws of life' were needed to extract one of the drivers.
Comments / 8