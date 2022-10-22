NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan jokes that Christian McCaffrey trade was 49ers' 'plan all along'
In 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers passed over running back Christian McCaffrey in the NFL draft. Instead, they selected defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall. McCaffrey went off the board a few picks later, landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall. Earlier this...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs
The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Packers Commanders Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to hand the ball off to running back AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Making Playoffs Seem Plausible
Asked if turning around the season and getting to the playoffs felt “plausible,” after losing to the Commanders, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said: “You’re goddamn right it does."
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
NBC Sports
Montana weighs in on 49ers' 'great' McCaffrey addition
Plenty of opinions on the 49ers’ trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey have swirled since the deal went down on Thursday, and now Joe Montana has lent his voice to the fray. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco legend was at Levi’s Stadium on...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
NBC Sports
Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7
Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks...
