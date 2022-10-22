ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…

NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Montana weighs in on 49ers' 'great' McCaffrey addition

Plenty of opinions on the 49ers’ trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey have swirled since the deal went down on Thursday, and now Joe Montana has lent his voice to the fray. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and San Francisco legend was at Levi’s Stadium on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7

Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Daily Post-Athenian

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

