Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
“Lights On” program gives an alternative to ticketing motorists
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department will kick off their “Lights On” program in the next few weeks. It’s a partnership with five local autobody shops to provide vouchers, instead of tickets, on traffic stops that include a vehicle light issue. The voucher...
Parsons Police Department steps up its nighttime patrols
The Parsons Police Department has recently seen an increase in overnight calls for suspicious activity.
KHP: Riderless tractor struck, killed Kansas man
CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Saturday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a driverless Alis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevy 1500 and a pedestrian identified as 73-year-old Joseph M. Carlson of Cherokee, Kansas, at 2715 NW Liberty Road.
Driverless tractor strikes truck and kills pedestrian in Cherokee County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
columbusnews-report.com
Automatic firearm located on car stop
A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri couple. Around 3:30 p.m. an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department encountered a Dodge Ram truck driving in a rural area east of Baxter Springs. The officer who was in the area following up on a theft investigation, initiated a traffic stop on the truck for not having a license plate displayed. The driver…
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin shelters’ and nonprofits’ shelves empty of food, necessities
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area organizations that pride themselves in helping the less fortunate, are in the unfortunate position of needing some help themselves. “We are not doing any food boxes today because our pantry shelves are empty, they’re empty. So we just don’t have any food to give to them,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
JAY, Okla. – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.
bartlesvilleradio.com
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
The story of the Joplin or Tri-State Spook Light: The history, folklore, and theories behind this mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing, or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
Missing Female in Jasper County; Last seen near 7th & Malang
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
Comments / 0