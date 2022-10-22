ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

Salina Post

KHP: Riderless tractor struck, killed Kansas man

CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Saturday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a driverless Alis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevy 1500 and a pedestrian identified as 73-year-old Joseph M. Carlson of Cherokee, Kansas, at 2715 NW Liberty Road.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE
columbusnews-report.com

Automatic firearm located on car stop

A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri couple. Around 3:30 p.m. an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department encountered a Dodge Ram truck driving in a rural area east of Baxter Springs. The officer who was in the area following up on a theft investigation, initiated a traffic stop on the truck for not having a license plate displayed. The driver…
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin shelters’ and nonprofits’ shelves empty of food, necessities

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area organizations that pride themselves in helping the less fortunate, are in the unfortunate position of needing some help themselves. “We are not doing any food boxes today because our pantry shelves are empty, they’re empty. So we just don’t have any food to give to them,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing

JAY, Okla. – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges

Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
JOPLIN, MO

