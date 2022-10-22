Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
wcbu.org
During stop in Normal, Speaker Chris Welch talks about changes to the SAFE-T Act and competing in the 91st House District
Bloomington-Normal's new Illinois House district – the 91st – has become one of the most competitive and costliest in modern history. Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston and the people backing them have already spent more than a million dollars to win Nov. 8 – in a McLean County that some see turning purple after years of Republican dominance.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
Word is out about Brown, Illinois wants volume turned up
It has been an eventful stretch for Chase Brown. The Illinois star became the season’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision on Oct. 15 and only the third player in program history to reach the milestone in back-to-back years. He was named an Associated Press midseason All-American on Tuesday and the next day the Illini unveiled a “Chasing History” webpage to promote his candidacy for postseason honors. The fifth-year running back is the undisputed headliner of a resurgent Illinois team that, at No. 17, has its highest ranking since 2011 and is first in the Big Ten West.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Central Illinois Proud
West Bloomington Revitalization Project brings community together through art in the garden
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project hosted it annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The group held a block party with the focus being arts in the garden. Those who attended were able to participate in arts, crafts, games and even sing for the crowd. Members of...
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
Urbana PD encourages public to make smart online sales
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Buying something online through Facebook Marketplace or the Next Door app has picked up in popularity, but Urbana Police are sending a reminder to look for red flags while scrolling. It comes after two armed robberies in Urbana on Oct. 13. Urbana Police said they happened within a few hours of […]
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
Central Illinois Proud
Metamora issues village-wide boil order
METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Metamora issued a boil order at 3 p.m. Friday. According to the village’s website, the boil order will affect all Metamora residents until further notice. The order is expected to remain in effect until at least the middle of next week.
25newsnow.com
Pekin council agenda shows plans to terminate City Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25News Sunday. She is not speaking for the entire council but said there is a disagreement over the future direction between the manager and the council.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
1470 WMBD
All of Metamora under Boil Order
METAMORA, Ill. – Officials in Metamora say the entire village is under a boil order for at least the next several days. Authorities say that’s because of a water main break near Route 89 and Monroe. About 1,700 customers are impacted by the boil order. The boil order...
25newsnow.com
World’s ‘most advanced piece of medical equipment’ is lowered into place at OSF
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive proton beam, used to treat hard-to-reach cancers, was lowered into place Thursday at the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute being built in Peoria. The equipment arrived Wednesday, having traveled to the OSF campus from Germany, where it was made. It’s the world’s “most advanced...
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
