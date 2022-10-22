It has been an eventful stretch for Chase Brown. The Illinois star became the season’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision on Oct. 15 and only the third player in program history to reach the milestone in back-to-back years. He was named an Associated Press midseason All-American on Tuesday and the next day the Illini unveiled a “Chasing History” webpage to promote his candidacy for postseason honors. The fifth-year running back is the undisputed headliner of a resurgent Illinois team that, at No. 17, has its highest ranking since 2011 and is first in the Big Ten West.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO