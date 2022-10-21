ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

numberfire.com

Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over

New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Jets WR Denzel Mims believes a trade for him is 'still on the table'

Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore made headlines yesterday when he became the second Jets pass catcher to request a trade in the past two months. The frustration leading to the request had been building for weeks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, as Moore hasn’t quite found the success and production he saw in his rookie season. The team sent him home from practice for a “personal day” and are not considering trading the 22-year-old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ESPN

Jets' Breece Hall dealing with likely ACL injury

DENVER -- The New York Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered with the fear that rookie sensation Breece Hall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Hall, carted off...
The Ringer

Green Bay Is Done, the Brady Zone, Philly's Big Month, and '72 Dolphins Fatigue

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss yet another loss for Packers, the Buccaneers’ loss to the Panthers, Jaguars-Giants, Seahawks-Chargers, the impossible-to-predict AFC South, Tom Brady’s ugly season, Lamar Jackson’s contract outlook, 49ers-Chiefs, Steelers-Dolphins, and more (1:59). Then, they guess the NFL lines for Week 8 (51:33) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:17:22).

