Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple NY Jets players appear to take subtle digs at Elijah Moore
It doesn’t seem like New York Jets players are siding with Elijah Moore. Ever since Elijah Moore requested a trade on Thursday, the chief concern among New York Jets fans has been whether the newfound drama would damage the positive energy in the locker room. If the cryptic social...
numberfire.com
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
Report: Jets WR Denzel Mims believes a trade for him is 'still on the table'
Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore made headlines yesterday when he became the second Jets pass catcher to request a trade in the past two months. The frustration leading to the request had been building for weeks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, as Moore hasn’t quite found the success and production he saw in his rookie season. The team sent him home from practice for a “personal day” and are not considering trading the 22-year-old.
New York Jets Rookie Breece Hall Has Likely Suffered a Season-Ending Injury
Since making his NFL debut with the New York Jets, rookie Breece Hall has quickly made a name for himself among the best up-and-coming running backs in the league. He had his career-best game during the sixth week of competition, rushing for 116 yards and leading the Jets to a 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers.
ESPN
Jets' Breece Hall dealing with likely ACL injury
DENVER -- The New York Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered with the fear that rookie sensation Breece Hall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Hall, carted off...
The Ringer
Green Bay Is Done, the Brady Zone, Philly’s Big Month, and ’72 Dolphins Fatigue
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss yet another loss for Packers, the Buccaneers’ loss to the Panthers, Jaguars-Giants, Seahawks-Chargers, the impossible-to-predict AFC South, Tom Brady’s ugly season, Lamar Jackson’s contract outlook, 49ers-Chiefs, Steelers-Dolphins, and more (1:59). Then, they guess the NFL lines for Week 8 (51:33) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:17:22).
Yardbarker
Report: Douglas Looking to Upgrade Defensive Interior as Jets Host Lineman Linval Joseph
Joseph, a veteran of twelve NFL seasons last stepped on the field in 2021. That was as a member of the San Diego Chargers as Joseph started 12 games and picked up 57 tackles and a sack. Should the Jets add the 6′ 4” 329 Joseph, the player most likely to lose playing time would be current backup Nathan Shepherd.
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The New England Patriots and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Patriots are -135 on the moneyline in the game. The Jets are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Marvin Jones reveals status for Jaguars’ Week 7 game vs. Giants as he battles hamstring injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are out to prove that they are a strong team despite their 2-4 record. Against the 5-1 New York Giants, Trevor Lawrence and the upstart Jags are eager to get back in the win column. Some recent Marvin Jones news makes their endeavor more possible. According to...
Donte DiVincenzo to be re-evaluated in week with hamstring injury
Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that guard Donte DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in a week for a hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Kings.
NBC Sports
Jacoby Brissett fumble leads to Ravens touchdown, Baltimore leads 20-10
Gus Edwards has gotten back in the end zone — in part courtesy of Calais Campbell and the Ravens defense. With 7:39 left in the third quarter, the Ravens lead the Browns 20-10. Cleveland’s defense got off to a good start in the second half, getting a pair of...
Comments / 0