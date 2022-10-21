Read full article on original website
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
Unai Emery Returns To Premier League As New Aston Villa Manager In €6m Deal
The former Arsenal boss has been announced as Villa's new manager four days after Steven Gerrard was fired.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups: Team news for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona in a game that could see the Catalan giants exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men are three points behind Inter Milan after failing to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.And their fate will be confirmed, possibly before kick-off, with Inter Milan able to qualify for the last 16 with victory in the earlier kick-off at home to Viktoria Plzen.Here’s everything you need to know.What...
Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
Official: Manchester City's Confirmed Travelling Squad Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund Clash
Manchester City's 21-man squad for their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund has been revealed.
'I feel like I am only getting better in this team'
Bournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Celtic must learn Champions League lesson as Euro hopes fizzles out
After all the missed chances in previous games, all the efforts directed wide and over, hit straight at goalkeepers from close range and blocked by desperate defenders from even closer range, Giorgios Giakoumakis wasn't hanging about when his moment came just after the half hour mark at Celtic Park. For...
Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit 7 to reach UCL knockouts
Paris, Oct 25, 2022 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe and a Lionel Messi in vintage form both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain crushed Israel's Maccabi Haifa 7-2 on Tuesday to secure a place in the last 16 of this season's Champions League with one group game to spare. Neymar was on...
Bochum tops Bundesliga leader Union Berlin, moves off bottom
BERLIN (AP) — Struggling Bochum defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table and end the visitors’ five-game winning run across all competitions. Philipp Hofmann and Gerrit Holtmann scored, and Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann also saved a penalty, as the...
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Tottenham vs Sporting live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Tottenham Hotspur aim to bounce back from defeat to Newcastle on Sunday with a home Champions League game.Sporting Lisbon are in town and just a point behind Spurs in a table with Marseille also just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side with two games remaining.Victory in a chaotic match with Frankfurt last time out put Spurs top of Group D, but the margins are slim, especially with a daunting trip to face OM to finish off the group.Three points will secure qualification for the last 16, but Sporting will be confident after defeating Spurs in the reverse fixture thanks...
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks
Liverpool are hoping to sign Napoli star next year despite the player looking to sign a new contract with the Italian club.
Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was dealt a meeting with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund given a short trip to Bochum in Sunday’s draw for the third round of the German Cup. Bayern, which has won the competition a record 20 times, was handed an away game but it will be able to rehearse for the trip when it hosts Mainz in the Bundesliga next weekend.
Napoli put Serie A on notice, Barcelona bounce back: Weekend Review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest league is in the bag. From Napoli's gritty 1-0 over AS Roma in Serie A, to Liverpool's shock loss to Nottingham Forest, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and...
Chelsea want Brighton’s Winstanley to join Stewart on recruitment team
Chelsea are set to continue the rebuild of their recruitment department by appointing Monaco’s Laurence Stewart and are also looking to poach Brighton & Hove Albion’s head of recruitment, Paul Winstanley. Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have been making changes to Chelsea’s infrastructure since buying the club in...
Academy: Kyle Kelly Signs Professional Contract At Liverpool
The Liverpool youngster signed his first professional contract at Anfield earlier on Monday.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: player ratings to the theme of vacations
Hi, gang. My vacation last week was fantastic, thanks for asking! It’s actually the first true vacation I’ve had in a long time, of the kind where I actually left the continental United States for somewhere else. My family and I traveled to the Virgin Islands for ten days of relaxation, warm weather, and beaches. It was great! I didn’t disconnect entirely from Carty Free the way I intended, but I did exactly as much blogging as I wanted to do and no more than that.
