Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona in a game that could see the Catalan giants exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men are three points behind Inter Milan after failing to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.And their fate will be confirmed, possibly before kick-off, with Inter Milan able to qualify for the last 16 with victory in the earlier kick-off at home to Viktoria Plzen.Here’s everything you need to know.What...

40 MINUTES AGO