CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to make sure your passwords are actually protecting you. According to cybersecurity company Lookout, on average 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web. The first line of defense is your password. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure your password is in fact, protecting you.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO