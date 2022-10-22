ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Tryon Medical Partners, in partnership with JAVARA, is conducting an investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area. This clinical trial will potentially help to prevent seasonal influenza, which causes three to...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools candidates hope to sway public as early voting begins

Several candidates took advantage of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Candidate Forum as a chance to put their faces to the names on the ballot as early voting began in Iredell County on Thursday. For Max James Jr., Sarah Parker Pittman and Billie Spevak, it was a chance to...
qcnews.com

Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
WBTV

Union County student data vulnerable

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
WCNC

4 steps to protect your passwords

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to make sure your passwords are actually protecting you. According to cybersecurity company Lookout, on average 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web. The first line of defense is your password. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure your password is in fact, protecting you.
WCNC

Charlotte themed Halloween costumes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas. Ponybox is hosting a Halloween costume event this...
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
