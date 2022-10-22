Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
WCNC
Investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Tryon Medical Partners, in partnership with JAVARA, is conducting an investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area. This clinical trial will potentially help to prevent seasonal influenza, which causes three to...
$50M housing bond back on the ballot to tackle Charlotte's population boom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's population is booming by as many as 16 people per day, according to city leaders who say the growth is putting pressure on the affordability of housing. "I think it's no secret that we're lacking affordable housing in our city," said Ali Summerville of Ally...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools candidates hope to sway public as early voting begins
Several candidates took advantage of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Candidate Forum as a chance to put their faces to the names on the ballot as early voting began in Iredell County on Thursday. For Max James Jr., Sarah Parker Pittman and Billie Spevak, it was a chance to...
qcnews.com
Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
WBTV
Union County student data vulnerable
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
WCNC
4 steps to protect your passwords
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to make sure your passwords are actually protecting you. According to cybersecurity company Lookout, on average 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web. The first line of defense is your password. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure your password is in fact, protecting you.
WCNC
Charlotte themed Halloween costumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas. Ponybox is hosting a Halloween costume event this...
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
North Carolina senate candidates make their pitch to voters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Congressman Ted Budd and former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley aren't holding back in the final weeks before the 2022 election. Both candidates are running to replace Richard Burr (R) in the U.S. Senate. North Carolina is one of a handful of state's that...
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
Niner Times
Native American Student Association's first annual powwow to be held on Oct. 29
The first annual powwow run by UNC Charlotte's Native American Student Association (NASA) to raise cultural awareness will be held on Oct. 29, 2022. The event will be from 12-6 p.m. at the northeast recreational field complex. The powwow will include traditional Native American drumming and different forms of traditional...
Charlotte Council to vote on Sugar Creek pedestrian bridge on Monday
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city council will be voting on Monday to accept $250k from a developer. CATS wants to make it easier for people to use the Sugar Creek light rail station. The funds from the developer will be used to build a new pedestrian bridge connecting Raleigh St....
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
Comments / 0