ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Anthony Cirigliano told 911 people want to ‘erase’ him hours before he vanished with wife, 2 sons

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXdJl_0iiRDUlh00

Michigan father Anthony Cirigliano calmly told a 911 operator that “people want to erase me from the face of the Earth” hours before he and his family vanished from their home.

The bizarre comments were revealed in an audio clip of the 911 call obtained by News 8, in which Cirigliano also told the operator he needed “police protection immediately” because of information he holds concerning the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“It is a vital national interest,” Cirigliano said before repeatedly asking that Fremont Police Department Sgt. John Geeting join the other officers in checking on his home.

“I’m not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me. I’m a Christian. I just need some help,” Cirigliano said. “I know this sounds crazy. You don’t have instructions for this,” the father added.

Despite his fear, Cirigliano maintained a cool tone throughout the nearly three-minute phone call. He confirmed with the operator he had no weapons in the home — “not even a BB gun” — and asked that police arrive with their lights and sirens off so that they don’t scare his children.

Two officers arrived at Cirigliano’s home and spoke with him for 45 minutes. Though Cirigliano was displaying paranoia and concerns regarding the FBI and CIA, police determined that no one was in imminent danger, Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said.

The next day, Cirigliano, his wife Suzette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, went missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBWuN_0iiRDUlh00
The Cirigliano’s van was missing from their home.

There has been no activity on the couple’s credit cards or bank accounts, police said. Cirigliano’s phone has been turned off, while Suzette and her son’s phones were left behind in the home.

The family left behind Suzette’s mother, who suffers from dementia and was found wandering the streets, as well as their pets.

Despite the mysterious circumstances, Rodwell believes the family will be found safely.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now. There’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” Rodwell told News 8. “But everyone we’ve talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette.”

Relatives of the Ciriglianos also told the outlet they don’t believe Cirigliano would hurt his family and believe he may be acting in order to protect them. Cirigliano was troubled over the weekend and claimed “bad things” were going to happen, the relatives said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The US Sun

Twisted mum conned cops into thinking her ex was monster who threatened her with gun – putting him through years of hell

A TWISTED mum managed to con cops police into thinking her ex was a monster who threatened her with a gun, putting him through four years of hell. Kirsty Barr's lies - including that he threw her down stairs, attacked her and held a gun to her head - landed the 26-year-old father of her baby daughter in prison twice and he was arrested by armed police at gunpoint.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
CNN

Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy