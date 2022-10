The Idaho Steelheads scored five goals in the opening period and hung on to complete an opening weekend sweep Saturday of the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa. Jordan Kawaguchi and Colton Kehler each scored two goals and A.J. White and Patrick Kudla added goals for the Steelheads. Goalie Remi Poirer had 19 saves in his first professional start. The Steelheads outshot Iowa 28-23. White now ranks fourth all-time in Steelheads ECHL career history with 198 points. Idaho celebrates its 25th season of hockey in Boise with a home opener Friday at Idaho Central Arena against the Utah Grizzlies. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.

