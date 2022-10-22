Stop sleeping on Olympic. No. 11 Trojans stop No. 10 Ardrey Kell, win league title

The Olympic Trojans won the SoMeck 4A championship on Friday night — finally — with a 34-21 win over Ardrey Kell.

It was Olympic’s second league championship in 13 years. The Trojans won a share of the league title during the spring 2021 COVID season.

Olympic struck first after Ardrey Kell won the toss and deferred. DeAngelo Hall caught a quick slant over the middle and took it to the end zone, trucking a defender in the process.

The Knights did not waste any time answering, as Joshua Switzer returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

After a series of Trojan scores, Ardrey Kell recovered a muffed punt setting the Knights up with excellent field position. Beylor Morgan would do the rest, scoring from 8 yards out. That got Ardrey Kell back into the game, down 17-14.

Ardrey Kell fumbled the second-half kickoff, but the defense only allowed a field goal after Olympic got the ball at the Knights’ 35.

Then the Knights responded with a long drive that ended in another Beylor Morgan touchdown. Ardrey Kell went up 21-20.

But that would be the Knights’ last lead.

Chasing history, Olympic would take the lead back in a minute and a half. Reese Graham ran 34 yards into the end zone and another touchdown put the game away.

PHOTOS: Ardrey Kell at Olympic