ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

Stop sleeping on Olympic. No. 11 Trojans stop No. 10 Ardrey Kell, win league title

By Cameron Williams
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09atgT_0iiRCi4M00

The Olympic Trojans won the SoMeck 4A championship on Friday night — finally — with a 34-21 win over Ardrey Kell.

It was Olympic’s second league championship in 13 years. The Trojans won a share of the league title during the spring 2021 COVID season.

Olympic struck first after Ardrey Kell won the toss and deferred. DeAngelo Hall caught a quick slant over the middle and took it to the end zone, trucking a defender in the process.

The Knights did not waste any time answering, as Joshua Switzer returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

After a series of Trojan scores, Ardrey Kell recovered a muffed punt setting the Knights up with excellent field position. Beylor Morgan would do the rest, scoring from 8 yards out. That got Ardrey Kell back into the game, down 17-14.

Ardrey Kell fumbled the second-half kickoff, but the defense only allowed a field goal after Olympic got the ball at the Knights’ 35.

Then the Knights responded with a long drive that ended in another Beylor Morgan touchdown. Ardrey Kell went up 21-20.

But that would be the Knights’ last lead.

Chasing history, Olympic would take the lead back in a minute and a half. Reese Graham ran 34 yards into the end zone and another touchdown put the game away.

PHOTOS: Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
488
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy