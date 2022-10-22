Read full article on original website
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday. The adults who died were...
WISN
'This was the worst one in my career': Hartland fire chief after apartment fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — A fire on Friday ripped through a four-family apartment building on Oxford Drive and Mansfield Court. Authorities said they recovered six bodies from the fire. Police identified the victims as two adults and four children from one of the building's units. Children include two 3-year-old boys,...
CBS 58
Shooting at 94th and Thurston leaves man wounded in leg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:45 p.m. near 94th and Thurston. A 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg around 11:24 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time....
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington fire, home a total loss
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A Port Washington home became fully engulfed in flames Friday, Oct. 21. No one was hurt. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, near Weilers and Lake, around 4 p.m. The house was empty except for a pet dog, the sheriff's office said. The...
CBS 58
23-year-old man shot in leg at 73rd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 around 12:20 a.m. near 73rd and Capitol. Police say a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital around 12:38 a.m. with a non-fatal wound to his leg. There is no information on a suspect...
Wisconsin fire: 6 people die in apartment complex blaze
HARTLAND, Wis. — Six people died after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in southern Wisconsin on Friday, authorities said. The fire in the four-family unit occurred at about 5:11 a.m. CDT in Hartland, a suburb of Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported. First responders were met with “a large amount...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
WISN
Two men injured in two-car crash after police chase
MILWAUKEE — Two men were injured in a car crash Sunday night in Milwaukee that started with a shots fired call. Police said they arrived at the scene near West Vera Avenue and 40th Street and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers tried to stop the car and...
wtaq.com
Milestone Barn Quilt
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano County celebrated its 400th barn quilt on Saturday. A barn quilt is a painting on the outside of a barn often featuring bright colors with a number of different designs. The Shawano County barn quilt project started 12 years ago with the goal...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
