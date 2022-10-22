ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 58

Shooting at 94th and Thurston leaves man wounded in leg

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:45 p.m. near 94th and Thurston. A 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg around 11:24 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington fire, home a total loss

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A Port Washington home became fully engulfed in flames Friday, Oct. 21. No one was hurt. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, near Weilers and Lake, around 4 p.m. The house was empty except for a pet dog, the sheriff's office said. The...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old man shot in leg at 73rd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 around 12:20 a.m. near 73rd and Capitol. Police say a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital around 12:38 a.m. with a non-fatal wound to his leg. There is no information on a suspect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WISN

Two men injured in two-car crash after police chase

MILWAUKEE — Two men were injured in a car crash Sunday night in Milwaukee that started with a shots fired call. Police said they arrived at the scene near West Vera Avenue and 40th Street and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers tried to stop the car and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Milestone Barn Quilt

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano County celebrated its 400th barn quilt on Saturday. A barn quilt is a painting on the outside of a barn often featuring bright colors with a number of different designs. The Shawano County barn quilt project started 12 years ago with the goal...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
MENASHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI

October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
WEST BEND, WI

