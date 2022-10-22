Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir
Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'
Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
Comments / 1