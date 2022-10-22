ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...

