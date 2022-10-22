ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

5th annual Flour Fest makes a grand comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Flour Fest kicked off today in Flour Bluff. The event is a community festival held to support local businesses in the community. The Flour fest was placed on hold due to the pandemic, like many other festivals around the city. Saturday, October...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Democratic chairman responds to Trump’s South Texas rally

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Donald Trump’s rally in South Texas, calling the former president “a joke.”. In a news release, Hinojosa spoke against the rally, which is scheduled to feature additional speakers including Texas Lt....
Corpus Christi, TX
