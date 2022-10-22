Read full article on original website
Related
Local business holds 1st annual 'spooky festival' for kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Festive activities continued throughout the Coastal Bend over the weekend, as the 1st annual 'Spooky Festival' included a petting zoo, pony rides, moon jumps, and pumpkin decorating. The best part about the event was that the fun and candy were free. Goodie bags, and snack...
Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live...
Wooden Boat Festival underway
The festival runs from Friday through Sunday in Port Aransas. The festival showcases traditional wooden boats. Teams will be competing to build a wooden boat.
Aransas Pass tiny home community in the works
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is in the works in Aransas Pass. Amanda short was inspired to develop the 'Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community' because she wanted a community her mother can continue to thrive in despite being disabled. This community will highlight the value and skills everyone brings to the table.
Trump merchandise vendor makes his way to CC as he travels the country
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's visit to the Coastal Bend has a lot of people excited, including some vendors who are set up around the city selling Trump merchandise. 3NEWS spoke with one vendor to see how their sales are looking just one day away from...
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
La Retama Library organizing a Monster Mash set for October 22
La Retama Library has transformed its facility with Halloween decorations and plans to have a Halloween Costume Contest during Saturday night's event.
Westside schools are “Promoting the Positives” in the 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk took place this weekend. 3NEWS spoke with Danny Noyola Jr., the proud principal of Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary. He couldn’t be happier with the community’s response to the district’s Navigator Walk. Staff, students and parents went to Prescott St. to celebrate academic accomplishments.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
Former President Donald Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump was in Robstown on October 22 for the 'Save America' rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. As thousands traveled to Robstown to see Donald Trump, there was excitement from all around. Trump Supporter, James Maddalone spoke with 3NEWS and said,...
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th
There were 12 perfect scores this week as inspectors went around the Coastal Bend looking for who has a clean and who has a dirty kitchen.
New poll locations added in Nueces County ahead of early voting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County added several new voting locations that folks can reach. Hundreds of poll workers will be busy making sure all 24 voting locations in the county are ready to go. Any resident of Nueces County can vote at any of the locations starting October 24.
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
CLEAR Alert: Falfurrias officials search for 56-year-old Noel Garza
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials in Falfurrias are searching for a missing man who may be suffering from dementia. Noel Garza, 56, was last seen near the Pioneer Saloon and Stripes in Falfurrias early Saturday morning wearing a cowboy hat, maroon western-style shirt and blue jeans. If you have any...
5th annual Flour Fest makes a grand comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Flour Fest kicked off today in Flour Bluff. The event is a community festival held to support local businesses in the community. The Flour fest was placed on hold due to the pandemic, like many other festivals around the city. Saturday, October...
Early voting begins Monday, and registered voters have a lot of options
Mail-in ballots are only available to some people this time around, but there are plenty of voting centers available. All the political ads, the gubernatorial debate and the campaigns all have been leading up to this -- early voting for the November midterm general elections begins Monday. Election Day is...
KIII TV3
Warm & windy with more humidity in Corpus Christi this weekend
Windy, warm, and humid conditions return to the Coastal Bend for the weekend. Another cold front arrives Monday night with a little rain.
Borchard Fairgrounds to turn into Field of Honor for Veterans Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In November, the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds will turn into a Field of Honor for military veterans, current service members and those who died defending our country. 1,000 flags will be placed on the grounds to honor the men and women who have given a portion,...
Democratic chairman responds to Trump’s South Texas rally
ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Donald Trump’s rally in South Texas, calling the former president “a joke.”. In a news release, Hinojosa spoke against the rally, which is scheduled to feature additional speakers including Texas Lt....
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1