McDonald Co. student get immervise lesson on classic novel

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students got an in-person lesson on a classic novel.

English class students are reading “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a story set in the 1930s about the trial of a black man falsely accused of rape.

The students went to the historic McDonald County Courthouse to read parts of the book.

