ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

One of two wanted men in Sabine County has been captured

On October 13th, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for assistance in locating two wanted men. On Monday, the department announced that one of those men has been captured. According to Sheriff Tom Maddox, Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, was arrested based on a warrant. Meanwhile, the...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Carl Fowler

Carl Fowler, age 75, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on October 19, 2022. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lighthouse C.O.G.I.C., 1013 Helen St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fowler Family Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
ATHENS, TX
kjas.com

Two injured when ATV stopped on highway struck by a car

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the driver and passenger of an all-terrain vehicle were injured when the ATV was hit by a car. It happened shortly before 1:00 Sunday morning on Highway 63 in the Jamestown Community. According to Duckworth, the people had stopped and were sitting in the...
BURKEVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Huntington angler, Keith Combs, won Bassmaster tourney on Rayburn

Huntington angler Keith Combs won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open Tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn over the weekend. According to Bassmaster, Combs brought in a three-day total of 46 pounds and 5 ounces of bass, netting him a paycheck of $43,867.00. A total of 188 contestants competed in the...
HUNTINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Lt Gov Dan Patrick to visit Jasper on Wednesday evening

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is scheduled to visit Jasper on Wednesday evening. Patrick, a Republican, is currently on the campaign trail as he seeks re-election on November 8th and faces a challenge from Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele. Patrick is slated to enjoy a private dinner at...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy