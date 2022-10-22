Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO