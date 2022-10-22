Read full article on original website
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
One of two wanted men in Sabine County has been captured
On October 13th, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for assistance in locating two wanted men. On Monday, the department announced that one of those men has been captured. According to Sheriff Tom Maddox, Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, was arrested based on a warrant. Meanwhile, the...
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
Carl Fowler
Carl Fowler, age 75, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on October 19, 2022. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lighthouse C.O.G.I.C., 1013 Helen St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fowler Family Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
Two injured when ATV stopped on highway struck by a car
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the driver and passenger of an all-terrain vehicle were injured when the ATV was hit by a car. It happened shortly before 1:00 Sunday morning on Highway 63 in the Jamestown Community. According to Duckworth, the people had stopped and were sitting in the...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
Huntington angler, Keith Combs, won Bassmaster tourney on Rayburn
Huntington angler Keith Combs won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open Tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn over the weekend. According to Bassmaster, Combs brought in a three-day total of 46 pounds and 5 ounces of bass, netting him a paycheck of $43,867.00. A total of 188 contestants competed in the...
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Wanted man fled from law enforcement in San Augustine Co
Law enforcement officers north of here were busy Thursday afternoon searching for a man who fled from them. Daily News & More is reporting that it happened at about 2:00 on Highway 96 at the Shelby/San Augustine County line. Accoridng to the report, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk, who is named in...
Lt Gov Dan Patrick to visit Jasper on Wednesday evening
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is scheduled to visit Jasper on Wednesday evening. Patrick, a Republican, is currently on the campaign trail as he seeks re-election on November 8th and faces a challenge from Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele. Patrick is slated to enjoy a private dinner at...
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
