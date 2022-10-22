Read full article on original website
WAFF
Section of Pulaski Pike to close for maintenance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, a section of Pulaski Pike will be closed while Huntsville Utilities performs maintenance. According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike between Sparkman Dr. and Darlene Circle will...
WAFF
Somerville man dies in accidental drowning
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to an emergency call on the Honeycomb area of the lake around 4:20 pm. According to the coroner, Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene, due to an apparent drowning. The 911...
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence
One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Pregnant Illinois woman not wearing seat belt killed in north Alabama crash
An Illinois woman died early Saturday after a wreck in Limestone County. According to state troopers, Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned at about 1:50 a.m. on Zehner Road, about four miles west of Athens.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
STILL MISSING: Search continues for missing Dekalb County teen
The search continues for a missing Dekalb County teen after she was last seen on September 26.
wbrc.com
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-565
Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is reopening after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was seriously hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously
Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
WAFF
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
Madison woman convicted of drowning infant daughter up for parole
A 36-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 8-month-old daughter could be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAFF
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
WAFF
Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November
One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
