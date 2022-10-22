ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Section of Pulaski Pike to close for maintenance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, a section of Pulaski Pike will be closed while Huntsville Utilities performs maintenance. According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike between Sparkman Dr. and Darlene Circle will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Somerville man dies in accidental drowning

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to an emergency call on the Honeycomb area of the lake around 4:20 pm. According to the coroner, Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene, due to an apparent drowning. The 911...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
wbrc.com

Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over. According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck on I-565

Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is reopening after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was seriously hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

7-vehicle Huntsville I-565 crash injures five, 2 seriously

Huntsville police this morning investigated a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 1. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police Department SWAT Team members arrested and charged a 41-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Madison Police Department, Christopher Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances and firearms related offenses. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church wants to increase voter turnout in November

One man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Guntersville. SWAT team members also seized two pounds of methamphetamine and other controlled substances during the arrest. Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-less facility. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. The Von Braun Center announced on Friday that it will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy