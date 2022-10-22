Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
Report: Christian McCaffrey Expected To Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Despite having just two days to learn the San Francisco 49ers' playbook, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced McCaffrey's status for Week 7 just moments ago. "New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Super Bowl aspirations: “We’re not there yet” after Christian McCaffrey trade
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with the media on Friday following the blockbuster trade that was finalized late Thursday evening. The move for McCaffrey made sense, given that the 49ers' running game had been declining this season...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
Comments / 0