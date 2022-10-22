ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Report: Christian McCaffrey Expected To Play Sunday vs. Chiefs

Despite having just two days to learn the San Francisco 49ers' playbook, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced McCaffrey's status for Week 7 just moments ago. "New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play...
KANSAS CITY, MO
49erswebzone

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Super Bowl aspirations: “We’re not there yet” after Christian McCaffrey trade

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with the media on Friday following the blockbuster trade that was finalized late Thursday evening. The move for McCaffrey made sense, given that the 49ers' running game had been declining this season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
KANSAS CITY, MO

