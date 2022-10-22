ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Drunken-driving suspect injures officers during arrest, police say

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into three vehicles then assaulted two Walker police officers trying to arrest him. One of the officers and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Walker police said. Police responded...
WALKER, MI
WWMTCw

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
FREMONT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
