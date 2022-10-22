Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Drunken-driving suspect injures officers during arrest, police say
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into three vehicles then assaulted two Walker police officers trying to arrest him. One of the officers and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Walker police said. Police responded...
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
WWMTCw
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Woman says police impersonator robbed her in I-96 traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a woman’s report that a man impersonating police pulled her over on I-96 and robbed her. The robbery was reported at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on the freeway near 112th Avenue, police said. A 56-year-old Muskegon woman told...
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMTCw
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
Police urge homeless people to use shelters, ‘buddy system’ after killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are urging homeless people to use shelters at night or the “buddy system” after a man was found dead this week on Bridge Street NW. The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is working with Grand Rapids police Major Case Team to develop leads in the killing of 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi.
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
nbc25news.com
Police department provides update on missing Fremont family
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin
The Fremont family who left their home last Sunday without a trace has been found safe outside Michigan
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0