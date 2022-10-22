ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

96.1 The Eagle

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Travel Maven

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
Jake Wells

New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
KISS 104.1

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
WIBX 950

New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do

As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?

As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
WIBX 950

Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot

13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
longisland.com

Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State

A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
Lite 98.7

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
WIBX 950

Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
CITY News

New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election

This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize the state...
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

