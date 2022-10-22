Read full article on original website
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours
Forget about the $508 million Powerball jackpot. New York State has a $17.5 billion jackpot, of sorts. The New York State Comptroller's Office holds onto lost and unclaimed funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims. So far, this year $318,059,878 has been returned to New Yorkers.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
New York Hunters: What’s a Marten? Do You Need a License for It?
Ok, I have to admit when I first saw the word "marten" I thought simply that someone had typed the word Martian wrong. Yes, that is silly, but sometimes your eyes can do that to you. Knowing that it is hunting season, I was asking my friends who hunt turkey,...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do
As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
