UFC 280: Islam Makhachev fulfills his destiny, submits Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold (Video)
The Islam Makhachev era has arrived, fulfilling the guarantee made by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, as he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to become lightweight champion. Almost exactly two years to the date that his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired following his last successful title defense, Islam Makhachev is now a champion in his own right.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
CBS Sports
UFC 280: Alexander Volkanovski accepts Islam Makhachev's challenge for lightweight title fight in Australia
A super-fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski could be bound for Australia. Immediately after defeating Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 280, Makhachev issued a challenge to the UFC featherweight champion. Often times the defending champion is the one fielding callouts, but not this time....
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to near-brawl between Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov after UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t fighting at UFC 280, but that almost changed after he nearly got into a brawl with Abubakar Nurmagomedov moments after the main event in Abu Dhabi. Multiple videos, including one captured by MMA Fighting, showed Chimaev and Nurmagomedov shaking hands and speaking beside the octagon at Etihad Arena. But that quickly changed when Chimaev shoved Nurmagomedov, who’d competed and won earlier in the night, and a melee nearly broke out. Security guards rushed to keep the fighters separated before order was restored.
