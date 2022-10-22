Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t fighting at UFC 280, but that almost changed after he nearly got into a brawl with Abubakar Nurmagomedov moments after the main event in Abu Dhabi. Multiple videos, including one captured by MMA Fighting, showed Chimaev and Nurmagomedov shaking hands and speaking beside the octagon at Etihad Arena. But that quickly changed when Chimaev shoved Nurmagomedov, who’d competed and won earlier in the night, and a melee nearly broke out. Security guards rushed to keep the fighters separated before order was restored.

2 DAYS AGO