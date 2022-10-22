ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"

The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
MMA Fighting

Dana White reacts to near-brawl between Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov after UFC 280

Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t fighting at UFC 280, but that almost changed after he nearly got into a brawl with Abubakar Nurmagomedov moments after the main event in Abu Dhabi. Multiple videos, including one captured by MMA Fighting, showed Chimaev and Nurmagomedov shaking hands and speaking beside the octagon at Etihad Arena. But that quickly changed when Chimaev shoved Nurmagomedov, who’d competed and won earlier in the night, and a melee nearly broke out. Security guards rushed to keep the fighters separated before order was restored.

